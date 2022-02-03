Sweden invests in the development of a small lead-cooled nuclear reactor

At the peak of its development in 1980, Swedish nuclear power supplied up to 40% of electricity to the country’s energy balance. Since then, and especially after 2000, a “green” agenda has taken shape and the process of curtailing nuclear energy with the closure of nuclear power plants has begun. To date, three nuclear power plants remain in operation in the country, which was also planned to be closed. Last year changed everything. At least the Swedish authorities believed in the idea of ​​small reactors.

The Swedish Energy Agency has reportedly allocated just over SEK 99 million ($10.6 million) to Swedish Modular Reactors AB to build a demonstration LeadCold SEALER (Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor) small, the lead-cooled modular reactor at the Oskarshamn site. Swedish Modular Reactors AB is a joint venture between Uniper Sweden (owner of the Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant) and LeadCold Reactors (a company with roots in the Royal Institute of Technology, KTH).

LeadCold exited KTH in 1996 to develop lead-cooled reactor systems. In 2013, LeadCold was incorporated as a joint-stock company. It has a Canadian subsidiary, LeadCold Reactors Inc. The company is developing a SEALER-55 multi-unit reactor concept that could be deployed at existing nuclear power plants in Sweden in the 2030s if market conditions are favorable.

Joint plans to explore the possibility of building a LeadCold SEALER demonstration reactor at the Oskarshamn site by 2030 were announced by LeadCold, Uniper Sweden, and the Royal Institute of Technology in February 2021. The partners also said they have applied to the Swedish Energy Agency for a grant of SEK 125 million to build a non-nuclear prototype to enable the commercialization of these reactors in Sweden in the 2030s.

The Swedish Energy Agency has allocated SEK 99 million ($10.6 million) to partners to build a non-nuclear electrically powered SEALER prototype at Oskarshamn to test and validate materials and technologies in an environment of molten lead at high temperatures. The 1:56 scale prototype will be in service for five years starting in 2024. Separately, the institute team received SEK 50 million ($6 million) from the Strategic Research Fund to develop the design, materials technology, and safety analysis for an advanced lead-cooled research and demonstration reactor.

It is claimed that the design of the SEALER reactor will allow generating 3–10 MWe and operating without refueling for 10–30 years. After the operation, the spent SEALER units will be transported to a centralized disposal facility (in fact, we are talking about a large-scale nuclear “battery”).

“The technology could eventually be developed as a cost-effective base energy that does not use fossil fuels, and thus contribute to electrification for the transition to a society without fossil fuels, ” the Swedish Energy Agency said. “It is also capable of producing hydrogen, which can be stored until demand for electricity exceeds its production, which will increase the flexibility and stability of the power supply system.”