Swine flu is sweeping the planet: what is known about the new strain and how to treat it?

2022 is finally coming to an end, but it doesn’t get any easier. The COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflict and climate change remain our companions in 2023. And so that we don’t get bored completely, they will be accompanied by swine flu (A / H1N1) – a relative of the very “Spanish flu”, which claimed millions of lives a hundred years ago. The last time an outbreak of swine flu in humans was recorded in 2009. Since then, the H1N1 strain has been circulating around the planet as a seasonal flu and is a combination of viruses found in pigs, birds and humans. In some respects, it is no different from any other influenza virus, but the new A/H1N1 variant is unique, which means that we most likely do not have immunity to it. And although the seasonal surge in the incidence of various types of influenza and SARS traditionally occurs in the autumn-winter months, the new strain, according to infectious disease specialists, may turn out to be more dangerous than the coronavirus. We tell you what is known about the outbreak of swine flu, how not to get sick and what to do if you are infected.

Influenza (flu virus)

“Swine flu” is the popular name for the virus that broke out in the spring of 2009. Then experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic, which, fortunately, ended in the summer of 2010 and was generally not as serious as expected. Recall that for the first time a strain of swine flu was identified in Mexico, and it got its name because of its similarity with viruses that infect pigs.

Today, the H1N1 strain is included in the seasonal influenza vaccine, which is a “mix” of various strains, with the exception of A/H1N1, which researchers call unique. This is because, unlike already known variants of seasonal influenza, the A / H1N1 strain has a number of new mutations that allow it to spread faster. Note that swine flu viruses rarely go beyond the population in which they circulate. The risk group traditionally includes workers in the pig industry and children who often come into contact with sick animals.

It is noteworthy that in the vast majority of cases, the infection is not transmitted between people, and infection occurs mainly by airborne droplets: when an infected pig coughs or sneezes, the droplets containing the influenza virus spread through the air. Among the possible routes of infection, experts identify contact with an infected surface (objects that have been exposed to viral particles), but eating infected pork does not lead to the development of the disease.

Influenza (influenza) primarily affects the respiratory tract and lungs of a person. According to Vedomosti, a seasonal surge in the incidence of various types of influenza and respiratory diseases is typical for the autumn-winter period. So, according to experts, in Russia, the increase in the incidence will continue until the New Year holidays, then it will decrease and increase again by February. At the same time, the current flu season is the worst in the history of observations (since 2009).

Note that influenza A strains have traditionally been associated with more severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths, as they are “the only viruses known to have pandemic potential.” Thus, people with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, kidney disease and cerebrovascular diseases are at risk.

Coronavirus, influenza and SARS

At the end of 2022, a difficult epidemiological situation has developed in the world. So, in St. Petersburg alone, the incidence of seasonal influenza and SARS increased by 20%, and according to Rospotrebnadzor, a new strain of influenza A / H1N1 was detected in 74 regions of Russia. For comparison, the increase in new cases of COVID-19 for the week increased by 28%, and the number of hospitalizations increased by 22%. Recall that over the past two years, the coronavirus circulated almost single-handedly, joining seasonal outbreaks of influenza and SARS and displacing them.

This year, the situation has changed – COVID-19 has given way to the influenza A / H1N1 virus, which is a combination of swine, avian and human viruses. Previous outbreaks of the virus were characterized by acute illness, high morbidity and low mortality, but this time it is much more serious.

“The data is sinister. The disease is taking its toll, and the picture is like a horror movie and could be the worst flu epidemic in 13 years”, says William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

So, in the US and the UK, hospitals are increasingly being infected with the flu, as reported by The Washington Post. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 880,000 cases of influenza infection in the country (of which 6,900 cases are hospitalizations and 360 deaths).

At the time of writing, outbreaks of the influenza A / H1N1 virus were registered in several countries of the world, and experts are increasingly talking about the threat of the so-called tridemic – an outbreak of three infections at the same time – СOVID-19 and two respiratory viruses. At the same time, further mutations of COVID-19 can make the situation even more dangerous. And although we are not talking about a new pandemic, in the future the situation may change, and not for the better.

Swine flu symptoms (A/H1N1)

Experts predict the peak incidence of swine flu in Russia by the New Year. The number of confirmed cases in the country is growing rapidly, and the increase is called impressive by the Ministry of Health. At risk, as in the case of COVID-19, are people over 60, children and pregnant women. The greatest danger of the new strain is the risk of complications comparable to COVID-19.

The acute course of the disease is characterized by a sudden onset, a pronounced fever and damage to the respiratory system. Infection occurs by airborne and household routes. Swine flu symptoms include the following conditions:

Fever – 39.5 degrees or more

Headache and muscle pain

Dry cough (rapidly progresses to pneumonia)

Runny nose

Sore throat

General intoxication of the body

Vomiting and indigestion

Symptoms appear 12 to 15 hours after exposure, and fever can persist for three to seven days or more. The incubation period lasts from several hours to a day, less often up to four days. A distinctive feature of the new strain is a headache in the forehead and high fever, which is not easy to bring down.

When to call an ambulance?

With difficulty breathing and chest pain, the Ministry of Health recommends calling an ambulance. Also, one should not ignore the feeling of lack of air, sudden dizziness, confusion, severe or persistent vomiting, the presence of a weakening / resuming cough, accompanied by fever.

How to distinguish swine flu from COVID-19

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was not too difficult to confuse the symptoms of coronavirus and SARS (largely due to such specific symptoms as loss of smell and taste), but today the situation has changed. Cerberus, Omicron, and other variants of COVID-19 increasingly resemble other respiratory infections. For this reason, the only reliable way to recognize the disease is PCR testing – this applies to both coronavirus and swine flu.

Swine flu treatment

After a diagnosis is made, in the case of a mild course of the disease, treatment of influenza is carried out at home and includes drinking plenty of fluids and bed rest. Further therapy is symptomatic:

Temperatures above 38 degrees must be brought down with antipyretics

Gargle with soothing agents

Use drops for nasal congestion

If you have a cough, take mucus thinning and mucus-removing drugs

In the presence of complications, the doctor may prescribe antiviral therapy with specific drugs – Tamiflu tablets (INN oseltamivir) or Relenza spray (INN zanamivir). Most often, complications lead to pneumonia and post-influenza cardiomyopathy, and treatment during hospitalization is identical to that of COVID-19.

Infection prevention

The best thing you can do to avoid getting sick is to get vaccinated every year, whether it’s the flu or COVID-19. It takes about two weeks for immunity to form after vaccination, preventing possible infection, the severity of the disease, and the need for hospitalization. The flu vaccine is available as an injection and nasal spray. Other preventive measures include:

Thorough and frequent hand washing with soap and water (or alcohol-based sanitizer)

Regular cleaning of surfaces that may have been exposed to virus particles

Maintain social distancing and avoid visiting crowded places

Use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

According to experts, people infected with the flu can infect others the day before the onset of symptoms and also for seven days after the onset of the disease. At the same time, children, especially younger ones, can potentially remain infectious for a longer period of time, and the minimum incubation period from the moment of infection to the first symptoms can be several hours.

Waiting for a new pandemic

The new strain of influenza virus is not only extremely contagious – some researchers compare it to the “Spanish flu” that claimed the lives of 50 million people after the First World War. The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, warned about the danger of swine flu earlier, saying that the A / H1N1 strain “can kill in a day” (as a rule, this happens in unvaccinated patients).