Teenage girl receives world’s first treatment for ‘incurable’ T-cell leukemia

In 2021, 13-year-old Alyssa was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer that affects white blood cells. Traditional treatments, including chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation, have been unsuccessful. When there was no hope left, in May she underwent a transplantation of genetically modified CAR-T cells. In just 28 days, she went into remission. Today she returned home and feels well.

She became the first patient in the world to receive genetically modified T-cells for the treatment of leukemia, which was considered “incurable”. These immune cells, obtained from a healthy donor, have been modified to track down and suppress cancerous T cells without killing each other. This leukemia was especially difficult to treat in this way because the cancer cells are also T cells. As a result, in traditional CAR-T therapy, modified T cells kill each other before they can be injected into patients.

Researchers at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital (GOSH) in London have developed a new genome-editing method to create CAR-T cells that can only attack cancerous T cells. Little Alyssa received this experimental treatment in May: she went into remission just a month later and then received a bone marrow transplant to restore her immune system. “This is quite remarkable, although it is still a preliminary result that needs to be followed up and confirmed in the coming months. The entire GOSH team is extremely happy for Alyssa and her family,” said Dr. Robert Chiesa, Consultant Bone Marrow Transplant and CAR-T cell therapy at GOSH.

T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a cancer that develops from T-cells, white blood cells that are specialized to destroy infectious agents. These lymphocytes do not develop properly, accumulate in the blood and bone marrow, and can no longer fulfill their role in defense against pathogens.

This sudden-onset cancer is the most common cancer in children and adolescents and is usually treated with chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation. However, in some cases, such as Alyssa’s, these treatments are not effective in stopping the disease. The survival rate for those whose cancer recurred is only 10%.

Taking T cells from a healthy donor, the researchers first made them “universal” by removing existing antigen receptors. This ensures that they are not attacked by the patient’s immune system. They then removed two flags, labeled CD7 and CD52, to prevent them 1) from attacking each other and 2) to ensure they were not targeted by other drugs given to the patient during treatment.

Finally, they endowed engineered cells with the ability to recognize and attack cancer T cells using a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) designed to recognize the CD7 receptor on leukemic T cells. “This is our most sophisticated cell engineering to date, and it paves the way for other new treatments and ultimately a better future for sick children,” said Professor Vazim Qasim, Professor of Cell and Gene Therapy at UCL GOS ICH and consultant – Immunologist at GOSH.

The technique used by the researchers is called “base editing,” which involves converting certain nucleotide bases into the DNA contained in T cells. For example, changing specific nucleotide bases in the CD7 gene from cytosine to thymine creates a “stop codon” that prevents the cellular machinery from reading the full instruction, causing CD7 production to stop. The advantage of this approach over CRISPR-Cas9 editing is that it does not cause DNA breaks, which reduces the risk of adverse effects.

Alissa is the first patient to receive this experimental treatment. She has been free of leukemia for over six months. The group is currently planning to recruit up to ten T-cell leukemia patients who have also exhausted all other treatment options. The researchers hope that if the trials are successful, the treatment could be offered to children earlier in their treatment. They also hope that this method can be used for other types of leukemia.