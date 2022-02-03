Tesla began production of a new version of Model Y

During the opening of a new plant in Texas, the company officially delivered the first Model Y electric car, assembled at Tesla’s fourth Gigafactory. At that time, the company did not provide any details about the technical characteristics and price of the new version of the parquet floor. Edition Electrek got this information.

Tesla has begun selling a new version of the Model Y Standard Range, but it’s only available to employees for now, according to people familiar with Tesla. The first 20 factory workers have already received their electric cars. Ordinary customers will be able to purchase an electric car in a few weeks, writes Electrek.

The standard model is equipped with a new battery design with 4680 standard batteries. As a result, the Model Y Standard Range accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in five seconds, which is only slightly slower than the Long Range (4.8 seconds). The battery should last for 450 km.

Prices start at $59,999. That’s $3,000 less than the Model Y Long Range, which has an EPA-estimated range of 530 km.

In addition to modifications to the power plant, the Model Y, assembled in Texas, is complemented by a number of nice details, including a luggage rack and a magnetic center armrest.

The new factory in Austin, Texas, will turn out 500,000 Model Y models a year in various configurations, as well as new models: the long-awaited Cybertruck pickup truck, the Tesla Semi truck, the Roadster sports car, as well as an even more futuristic “robotaxi” that almost nothing is known about.