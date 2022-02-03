Tesla is already choosing a site to build a second electric car factory in China

Tesla, according to some reports, is exploring the possibility of building another plant in China. Tesla’s first Chinese enterprise is unique not only in that it was built in record time and became the largest exporter of electric vehicles of this brand but also in the ownership structure – contrary to the rules, the Chinese authorities did not impose partners from local companies on the American company.

Tesla’s progress in developing the existing Chinese facility is largely due to the fact that it is located in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. For the American manufacturer of electric vehicles, the factor of minimizing bureaucratic barriers is important, which can be judged at least by the history of the construction of an enterprise in the vicinity of Berlin, which was supposed to start production last summer, but instead is still awaiting final approvals from local officials.

According to Car News China, citing documents obtained by the authorities of Liaoning province in northeast China, Tesla is considering this area as one of the likely sites for the construction of a second electric vehicle assembly plant in China. To be more precise, the enterprise can be built in Shenyang, which is the administrative center of the province.

According to the source, at least seven more settlements in various provinces of China compete with this city for the right to locate the second Tesla plant in China. The local market is very important for Tesla, now the Shanghai plant is the largest in terms of the number of electric vehicles produced and the main export site, so the appearance of a second plant in China is only a matter of time. Elon Musk said at the last quarterly event that the company intends to decide on the choice of new places for the construction of enterprises by the end of this year.