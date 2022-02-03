March 24, 2022 7:07 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Tesla is working on a battery with a manganese cathode

Tesla is working on a battery with a manganese cathode

Opening a new plant near Berlin, Elon Musk answered questions from employees and guests. He said that, like many in the industry, he is skeptical about the production of graphene-based batteries because of the difficulties associated with obtaining this material. But he emphasized that Tesla is working on creating batteries from various minerals.

For the foreseeable future, Musk says the company will continue to follow the same path as the rest of the automotive battery industry, with nickel-based batteries for long-range models or iron phosphate batteries for shorter-range configurations, Electrek says.

This is nothing new, but Musk made one curious remark about manganese batteries: “I think,” he said, “manganese has interesting potential.”

Studies confirm the promise of cathodes with a high content of manganese. Such batteries can offer higher energy densities than iron phosphate batteries and could probably be cheaper than high nickel batteries. Tesla has previously released Powerwall home batteries with a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery.

This is not the first hint that Tesla is exploring the possibility of using manganese in cathodes. At Battery Days 2020, Musk said, “It’s relatively easy to make a two-thirds nickel and one-third manganese cathode that will allow us to increase the battery capacity by 50% with the same amount of nickel.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Robotics Center - Echo SAR module

The Echo SAR module for rescue drones will help you find a person by phone signal and establish a connection with him

One of the most difficult tasks in a disaster area is to search for victims under rubble and provide them with communications where mobile networks are absent or damaged. According to the New Atlas, a module developed by the Canadian company Robotics Center will help to cope with the problem. It is designed to be installed on drones and is able to search for people by

February 16, 2022
Neutrino mass was measured

The neutrino mass was measured with record accuracy. This will help find dark matter

The researchers conducted an experiment and measured the mass of the neutrino with unprecedented accuracy. Without this data, researchers will not be able to study the structure of the universe. We are talking about the international KATRIN experiment at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), during which researchers applied the most sensitive scale to measure mass to neutrinos. Physicists have used the beta decay of tritium, an unstable

February 15, 2022
The effect of chemotherapy can be enhanced by diet

The effect of chemotherapy can be enhanced by diet

Scientists have shown that the ketogenic diet alters cancer metabolism and its response to chemotherapy drugs, making the tumor more vulnerable. Currently, clinical studies are ongoing to study such nutrition in patients with pancreatic cancer – one of the most deadly types of tumors with a survival rate of less than 10% over five years. A group of scientists from the US and China presented

March 22, 2022
Deadly fungus has genes that make it infectious and help it survive

Deadly fungus has genes that make it infectious and help it survive

The University of Exeter announces the largest-ever whole-genome sequencing project for the potentially deadly Candida glabrata yeast infection in hospitals across Scotland. In the new study, scientists used samples of the fungus Candida glabrata from eight hospitals in Scotland for genome sequencing. Biologists have learned more about how this type of haploid yeast reproduces and also about its genetic diversity. In the course of the work, the

March 3, 2022
Blood vessels

Japanese scientists have learned to control the growth of new blood vessels

Japanese scientists managed to determine the conditions for triggering angiogenesis – the process of formation of new blood vessels in human tissues. The discovery will help develop targeted drugs for the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, which still remain the leading cause of death in the world. Scientists at Kumamoto University have discovered a unique epigenetic modification that activates genes required for postnatal angiogenesis. They created the first

February 10, 2022
More than five million children experienced near corona deaths

More than five million children experienced near corona deaths

For every corona death, there is one minor who has lost a parent or legal guardian. Three out of four affected children and young people now live without a father. According to a study, at least 5.2 million children and young people worldwide lost a parent or guardian by last fall in connection with the pandemic. This means that their number exceeds the five million corona deaths

February 26, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022