Tesla is working on a battery with a manganese cathode

Opening a new plant near Berlin, Elon Musk answered questions from employees and guests. He said that, like many in the industry, he is skeptical about the production of graphene-based batteries because of the difficulties associated with obtaining this material. But he emphasized that Tesla is working on creating batteries from various minerals.

For the foreseeable future, Musk says the company will continue to follow the same path as the rest of the automotive battery industry, with nickel-based batteries for long-range models or iron phosphate batteries for shorter-range configurations, Electrek says.

This is nothing new, but Musk made one curious remark about manganese batteries: “I think,” he said, “manganese has interesting potential.”

Studies confirm the promise of cathodes with a high content of manganese. Such batteries can offer higher energy densities than iron phosphate batteries and could probably be cheaper than high nickel batteries. Tesla has previously released Powerwall home batteries with a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery.

This is not the first hint that Tesla is exploring the possibility of using manganese in cathodes. At Battery Days 2020, Musk said, “It’s relatively easy to make a two-thirds nickel and one-third manganese cathode that will allow us to increase the battery capacity by 50% with the same amount of nickel.”