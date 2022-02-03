April 20, 2022 12:39 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Tesla to deploy largest energy storage station in Nevada

Tesla to deploy largest energy storage station in Nevada

A solar park with half a million panels will be built in the desert near Las Vegas, and 120 Megapack batteries provided by Elon Musk will store excess clean energy. Arizona-based solar energy supplier Arevon will become Tesla Energy’s largest partner with a storage capacity of 360 MWh.

Last year, Tesla and Arevon signed an agreement to supply a record high quantity of 2GW/6GWh Megapack batteries to several new power plants. That’s more than Tesla has delivered in aggregate over the past two years. One of these projects is featured in a video clip recently released by the companies.

The renewable energy plant is called the Townsite Solar and Storage Facility and will be built in Boulder City, Nevada, a few miles from Las Vegas, according to Electrek. The declared number of solar panels is over half a million. The station will generate 500,000 MWh of energy annually. This is enough for 60,000 households. The expected reduction in carbon dioxide emissions after the commissioning of the project will be up to 400,000 tons per year.

Tesla’s involvement is to supply a 360 MWh Megapack industrial energy storage system that will store excess energy for later use. For the company, this will be the largest energy project not only in the United States, but in the world.

Megapack batteries – 3 MWh lithium-ion batteries the size of a shipping container with integrated modules, inverters, and thermal systems – have become a sought-after product for Tesla’s energy division. To cope with growing demand, the company is building a new factory in California. According to the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, over time, this enterprise may outgrow the company’s automotive business.

Tesla recently awarded a contract to build another energy storage station in Australia. The 100 MW and 200 MWh storage facility will appear in Chinchilla, Queensland, a town near Brisbane.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

AI uses data not available to others to speed up drug discovery

AI uses data not available to others to speed up drug discovery

Researchers have developed a learning system that uses large amounts of unlabeled data that other models cannot. Researchers from the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University decided to use a large volume of unlabeled molecules to build machine learning models. It makes predictions better than other models.  Researchers have created a self-learning AI MolCLR using Graph Neural Networks (GNNS).  MolCLR significantly improves the performance of machine learning

March 6, 2022
Biologists have created the youngest cells in the human body in a test tube

Biologists have created the youngest cells in the human body in a test tube

Scientists have discovered a technology for the rapid and controlled transformation of human stem cells into totipotent embryonic cells, corresponding to an eight-cell embryo. The developed method does not require the use of genetic engineering. The study is published in Nature. An international team of researchers has developed a technology that makes it possible to obtain embryonic cells at the eight-cell stage. It is at this stage that the activation

March 23, 2022
How to activate brain cells

There is a way to remotely activate brain cells. It will help treat epilepsy and stroke

Scientists at the University of California have developed a new technique that uses microscopic magnetic particles to remotely activate brain cells. Their discovery could lead to the development of a new class of non-invasive treatments for neurological disorders, the scientists say. The method was called “magneto-mechanical stimulation”. Using a magnetic device, touch-sensitive glial cells in the brain called astrocytes can be stimulated, the creators explain.  Microscopic magnetic particles,

February 24, 2022

Blockchain in the healthcare market to hit €1.4bn by 2025

SciTech welcomes Sumant Ugalmugale, a lead researcher at Global Market Insights, to discuss the rise of blockchain in healthcare and why it’s set to grow by 2025. The use of blockchain technology in healthcare is set to be worth over €1.6bn by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising adoption of blockchain technology for precision medicine, patient care and outcomes research (PCOR) for reducing operational

September 12, 2019
Scientists create ears and noses using human cells

Scientists create ears and noses using human cells

Researchers at Swansea University in Wales have launched a groundbreaking treatment that uses human cells to reverse facial scars and scars. The University’s £2.5 million studies will use cells and plant materials to 3D print nose and ear cartilage. If successful, it could be used in the future to treat people born without body parts or with facial scars due to burns, trauma, or cancer. The report

March 14, 2022
Produce valuable chemicals from industrial waste

A new sustainable approach has been developed to produce valuable chemicals from industrial waste

A group of American biotechnologists has developed a new method for the production of acetone and isopropanol, important for industry and everyday life, from inexpensive gas waste. The new technology will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 160% compared to conventional production methods. Today, biotechnology is increasingly used to produce various chemicals, foods, vitamins, antibiotics, and other substances. Of greatest interest from the point of view of

February 22, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022