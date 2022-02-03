Tesla to deploy largest energy storage station in Nevada

A solar park with half a million panels will be built in the desert near Las Vegas, and 120 Megapack batteries provided by Elon Musk will store excess clean energy. Arizona-based solar energy supplier Arevon will become Tesla Energy’s largest partner with a storage capacity of 360 MWh.

Last year, Tesla and Arevon signed an agreement to supply a record high quantity of 2GW/6GWh Megapack batteries to several new power plants. That’s more than Tesla has delivered in aggregate over the past two years. One of these projects is featured in a video clip recently released by the companies.

The renewable energy plant is called the Townsite Solar and Storage Facility and will be built in Boulder City, Nevada, a few miles from Las Vegas, according to Electrek. The declared number of solar panels is over half a million. The station will generate 500,000 MWh of energy annually. This is enough for 60,000 households. The expected reduction in carbon dioxide emissions after the commissioning of the project will be up to 400,000 tons per year.

Tesla’s involvement is to supply a 360 MWh Megapack industrial energy storage system that will store excess energy for later use. For the company, this will be the largest energy project not only in the United States, but in the world.

Megapack batteries – 3 MWh lithium-ion batteries the size of a shipping container with integrated modules, inverters, and thermal systems – have become a sought-after product for Tesla’s energy division. To cope with growing demand, the company is building a new factory in California. According to the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, over time, this enterprise may outgrow the company’s automotive business.

Tesla recently awarded a contract to build another energy storage station in Australia. The 100 MW and 200 MWh storage facility will appear in Chinchilla, Queensland, a town near Brisbane.