Tesla to double factory capacity in China – up to 1 million electric vehicles per year

Tesla has decided to radically increase the production capacity of its plant in Shanghai. The company has requested permission from local authorities to build new production facilities and hire additional employees. Tesla’s goal is to increase mass production to 1 million electric cars by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Late last year, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said that Gigafactory Shanghai had surpassed the company’s first and main enterprise, the plant in Fremont, California, in terms of production speed. Thus, China became the automaker’s key export center in 2021 – thanks to this division, Tesla ended the year with a global production volume of more than 800 thousand electric vehicles.

According to a document sent to Shanghai authorities, Tesla wants to expand production to meet growing export demand. The company intends to build a new production complex, provide it with engineers, and also extend the life of the current equipment. Thus, Tesla promises to stimulate the development of electrification of transport both in China and in neighboring Asian countries.

According to Electrek, the giga factory in Shanghai now assembles two Tesla models – the affordable Model 3 sedan and the Model Y family crossover. Last year, the factory produced 450,000 of these electric vehicles. The company plans to gradually increase production capacity until it reaches the production of 1 million electric vehicles from the Chinese plant per year.

Tesla’s new China expansion filing is not the first time the company has invested more in the Shanghai facility. Last November, the automaker invested more than $188 million in the plant to also increase its workforce and streamline production lines. At that time, the company was ready to hire 4 thousand new employees and thus bring the staff to 19 thousand people.