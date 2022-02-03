Tesla will be allowed to run a factory in Berlin, but it will not be able to start production

Tesla had planned to start producing electric vehicles and batteries at its first Gigafactory in Europe last year, but bureaucratic delays and opposition from environmentalists have pushed back the plant’s opening to early spring 2022. Today or tomorrow, the company will receive final permission from the authorities for the launch of the factory, but it will still not be able to start production.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, the Land Office for the Environment in Potsdam this week will give Elon Musk’s company final approval to start producing electric vehicles at a factory near Berlin, construction of which began two years ago. Dietmar Woidke, Prime Minister of Brandenburg, will talk about this at today’s press conference.

It would seem that the ice has broken, and Model Y crossovers are about to start rolling off the assembly line of the factory (especially since Tesla has even stamped about a thousand bodies to quickly assemble them). However, the article of the German edition has one important caveat: the obtained permission will not give the company the opportunity to immediately begin production.

“This decision does not mean that Tesla will be able to start producing cars immediately. The Land Office for the Environment recently stated that the project developer must meet other requirements and provide evidence before the plant can begin operations,” writes Handelsblatt.

What kind of additional evidence is in question, and how much longer they will delay the start of production, is not clear.

The Berlin factory is critical to Musk’s plans to expand in Europe and improve the efficiency of the company’s production and distribution. Working at full capacity, this “Gigafactory” should, according to the plan, significantly reduce the need to import Tesla electric vehicles from the US and China.

Tesla recently made the decision to radically increase production capacity at its Shanghai plant. The goal is to increase mass production to 1 million electric cars by the fourth quarter of 2022.