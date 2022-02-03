Texas will create the largest production of green hydrogen

The American company Green Hydrogen International (GHI) has announced the largest project in the history of the hydrogen industry. According to New Atlas, GHI is about to build the Hydrogen City hub, the largest enterprise that will integrate the production, storage, and transportation of green fuel. The Hydrogen City will be based in South Texas and will have a peak capacity of 2.4 million tons of hydrogen per year. The company should start operating in 2026.

According to New Atlas, Hydrogen City will be based on a hydrogen storage facility in the salt dome of Piedras Pintas, located in Duval County. GHI and its partners will build several facilities above this storage facility – power plants powered by solar panels and wind turbines, plants for the production of green fuel, as well as complexes for “packaging” hydrogen for the purpose of its subsequent transportation. The total capacity of renewable energy sources connected to Hydrogen City will be 60 GW.

GHI founder and CEO Brian Maxwell said the company intends to accommodate more than 50 caves that will store up to 6 TWh of clean energy.

It is assumed that the hub will also have several diverse complexes. For example, in addition to the production of hydrogen, production will be created to convert hydrogen into “green” ammonia, a sustainable fuel that will be useful in the aviation industry. In addition, GHI wants to build its own industrial-grade pipeline. The latter will be used to rapidly deliver hydrogen to city power plants across Texas.

GHI intends to produce products for the benefit of five industries at once: “green” ammonia for export markets, ammonia for the fertilizer market, sustainable aviation fuel, environmentally friendly rocket fuel and decarbonize power plants.

In terms of exports, GHI focuses on Asian countries. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) plans to use about 30 million tons of green ammonia per year by 2050, the company said. There are no businesses in today’s market that can meet this demand, but Hydrogen City promises to be the right solution.

In other areas, everything is noticeably simpler. Citing a massive interest in decarbonizing light and heavy industries, GHI says demand for green hydrogen and ammonia will rise across virtually every industry. Going forward, leading aviation, retail, and food companies will increasingly turn to Hydrogen City, Maxwell says, pushing Hydrogen City into new stages of growth.