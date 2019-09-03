The air pollution emergency in Delhi

An estimated 46,000 people live and work on the streets of Delhi. These men, women and children all face serious illnesses because of constant exposure to dangerous levels of air pollution.

It is a commonly accepted fact that the air quality in Delhi is less than preferable with 10% of the city’s deaths being linked to poor air quality. For example, after Diwali, levels of fine particles in the air reached over 750μg/m3. However, the levels of fine particles in the air in Birmingham do not exceed 20μg/m3.

Research conducted by Greenpeace has resulted in Delhi being named the world’s most polluted capital in March 2019. At the time of the research, the University of Birmingham joined researchers at a workshop in the city as part of the university’s air pollution project.

A Systems Approach to Air Pollution India (ASAAP India) project discovered that pavement dwellers were often exposed to severe or hazardous levels of particulate matter air pollution which could lead to chronic lung disease, the most common cause for deaths amongst pavement dwellers.

“Street dwellers are uniquely vulnerable to air pollution because they’re exposed to the highest levels of roadside pollution both at work and rest. Without the financial means to reduce their exposure to air pollution, they’re highly susceptible to related illnesses as they have reduced access to healthcare, often alongside pre-existing medical conditions and exposure to other environmental risks,” says Dr William Avis, International Development Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham.

Professor of Atmospheric Science Francis Pope of the University of Birmingham, said: “Air pollution kills millions and costs the world economy billions – tackling the problem is not just a technological issue, but a social-economic and social-political challenge that requires a new approach,”

“Causes and effects of air pollution are now largely known, but contemporary challenges are increasingly complex – new approaches and tools are needed. As a community of researchers and policy makers, we must also be bolder in making it clear when current approaches are insufficient.

“By adopting a ‘systems’ approach, we can help to resolve health, social and economic problems associated with air pollution in Delhi and other similarly polluted regions. This type of pollution is more than just a health risk; it slows countries’ development, diminishes the quality of life and reduces people’s incomes.”