The American regulator was pleased that the deal between NVIDIA and Arm did not take place

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it was pleased with the disruption of the deal between NVIDIA and Arm. Otherwise, on August 9, 2022, an administrative process would have begun to block this transaction worldwide. The regulator believes that in the event of a merger, NVIDIA could gain a significant competitive advantage in global markets.



The FTC explained that terminating this deal will keep the competition for key technologies high in the markets, protect the current developments of all Arm customers and future innovations.

The FTC said it was the first time major tech companies had pulled out of a merger in years, following a combination of efforts and joint pressure on the companies from US, EU, UK, Japan, and South Korean antitrust authorities.

The FTC said that after the merger, NVIDIA was able to access confidential information about Arm licensees, some of which are direct competitors to NVIDIA. The regulator recalled that this was also contrary to the business interests of NVIDIA, as a company that complies with all antitrust restrictions.

On February 8, 2022, NVIDIA’s board of directors declined from buying Arm. This was due to pressure on NVIDIA from regulators in the US, UK, and EU.

In September 2020, NVIDIA announced it was acquiring Arm for $40 billion. Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Tesla, and other tech companies opposed the deal.