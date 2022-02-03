April 16, 2022 1:25 am
The Bank of Canada conducted a quantum simulation of the cryptocurrency market

Canadian company Multiverse Computing, a developer of quantum solutions for the financial industry, announced the completion of a joint pilot project with the Bank of Canada, the purpose of which was to use quantum computing to simulate the use of cryptocurrency as a means of payment for non-financial institutions.

“The simulation results are very intriguing and suggestive as shareholders are interested in further research in this area,” said Sam Miguel, CTO of Multiverse Computing. “With this algorithm, which we developed with partners at Bank of Canada, we were able to model a complex system that delivers reliable and accurate results in line with the state of the art in quantum computing.”

The essence of the joint project was to explore the potential of quantum technologies in modeling complex economic behavior, which would be difficult to model using classical computing, writes EurekAlert. The calculations were carried out on a quantum computer developed by D-Wave. The model described financial networks of 8-10 players, the number of possible network configurations reached 2 to the 90th power.

The results of this theoretical study, supported by empirical observations about the cooperative nature of the adoption of payments in cryptocurrencies, showed that for some industries, digital assets will become part of the payments market along with traditional bank transfers and cash instruments. Their market share will depend on how financial institutions react to the adoption of cryptocurrencies, as well as the economic costs associated with such operations.

Quantum modeling has helped to illustrate with examples how and to what extent companies could start using cryptocurrencies.

More recently, a quantum computer has helped scientists simulate a situation from a completely different field. Scientists from the National Laboratory of Berkeley used the IBM Q quantum computer to do part of the calculation for the collision of two protons.

