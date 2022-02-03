The DeepMind algorithm was given control of a fusion reactor in Lausanne

AI developers from the DeepMind team continue to offer practical applications of their AI to solve complex scientific problems. In collaboration with the Swiss Plasma Center at the University of Lausanne, a British company has taught an algorithm to control hot matter inside a fusion reactor. Breakthrough technology will help scientists better understand the physics of fusion and bring the era of clean and cheap electricity closer.

“This is one of the most complex applications of reinforcement learning in the real world,” said Martin Readmiller, a researcher at DeepMind.

Controlled fusion of hydrogen nuclei, during which a large amount of energy is released, turned out to be extremely difficult to reproduce under terrestrial conditions. The nuclei repel each other so that they can only be forced to collide at a temperature of hundreds of millions of degrees. The substance under such conditions becomes a plasma, which must be kept inside the reactor for a sufficient time in order to extract energy from it. Gravity does the job inside the stars. On Earth, scientists use tricks like lasers and magnets.

Plasma control requires constant monitoring and changing the parameters of the magnetic field. The DeepMind algorithm was taught to do this work in a simulation, and then, when it showed that it could control and change the shape of plasma inside a virtual reactor, the scientists gave it control of an experimental TCV tokamak in Lausanne, says Technology Review.

The results of the experiment showed that AI can control a real fusion reactor without any additional tuning. He controlled the plasma for only two seconds – this is the maximum time for a TCV tokamak, otherwise the temperature becomes too high for him.

During this time, the algorithm measured 90 different parameters describing the shape and position of the plasma several thousand times and controlled the voltage in 19 magnets. This feedback loop is much faster than what reinforcement learning systems have had to deal with in the past. In order to speed up the process, AI was divided into two neural networks. The big one — named by the critic — learned by trial and error how to control the reactor inside the simulation. Then the skills of the critic were implemented by a fast neural network – the “actor” – which was engaged in the reactor.

“It’s an incredibly powerful method,” said Jonathan Citrine of the Dutch Institute for Fundamental Energy, who was not involved in the study. “This is an important first step in a very promising direction.”

Scientists are convinced that the use of AI to control plasma will make it easier to conduct experiments with various conditions inside the reactor, help to understand the process, and accelerate the emergence of commercial fusion power.

The first scientific application of DeepMind’s AI capabilities was to solve one of the most difficult problems in biology. AI has predicted how proteins fold from a linear chain of amino acids into three-dimensional shapes that allow them to perform important functions. A year and a half later, the company made freely available the structure of almost every protein in the human body, as well as about 100 million other proteins in the 20 most studied organisms.