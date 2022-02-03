The Echo SAR module for rescue drones will help you find a person by phone signal and establish a connection with him

One of the most difficult tasks in a disaster area is to search for victims under rubble and provide them with communications where mobile networks are absent or damaged. According to the New Atlas, a module developed by the Canadian company Robotics Center will help to cope with the problem. It is designed to be installed on drones and is able to search for people by the signals of their phones.

The Canadian-developed Echo SAR is produced by Teledyne FLIR Defense and uses the Artemis mobile phone location system, created by the British Smith Myers. The system has already been successfully used in manned aircraft, but its installation on small drones significantly expands the scope. In fact, Echo SAR is designed specifically for installation on Teledyne R80D SkyRaider and SkyRanger R70 quadcopters.

When the drone is above the disaster site, the module attached to it locates the location of all smartphones below, even if there is no mobile network nearby. The system not only allows you to see the location of the smartphone on the map but also to contact its user using SMS messages.

The device is running Linux, weighs 1.04 kg, has 32 GB of ROM, and remains operational at temperatures from -20 to +50 ºC.

In addition to areas of natural or other disasters, Echo SAR can be used to search for people lost in the wild, as well as to catch violators trying to enter closed areas or get through the border. In addition, you can track the movement of team members involved in fire fighting and other field workers.