The effect of chemotherapy can be enhanced by diet

Scientists have shown that the ketogenic diet alters cancer metabolism and its response to chemotherapy drugs, making the tumor more vulnerable. Currently, clinical studies are ongoing to study such nutrition in patients with pancreatic cancer – one of the most deadly types of tumors with a survival rate of less than 10% over five years.

A group of scientists from the US and China presented the results of preclinical studies of the effect of the ketogenic diet on pancreatic cancer. They showed that this type of diet – low in carbohydrates and proteins and high in fat – helps to enhance the effect of chemotherapy and kill cancer cells faster, according to the website of the Translational Genomics Research Institute.

Experiments have shown that the ketogenic diet lowered the glucose levels in the tumors, causing them to starve. Nutrition also provoked an increase in the level of ketone bodies, which created an additional burden on cancer cells. Among other things, the diet enhanced antitumor immunity by increasing the expression of pro-inflammatory tumor genes.

In 2020, clinical trials began to study the effect of a ketogenic diet in patients with pancreatic tumors living in different cities of the United States. Scientists carefully monitor the diet of volunteers and monitor their well-being. The main goal is to assess long-term survival. It is currently less than 10% for five years. It is planned that the recruitment of volunteers will continue until the end of 2023. Perhaps scientists will present intermediate results of observations in the near future.

Research shows that dietary modification is beneficial for a variety of health conditions. For example, the diet lowers cholesterol levels as well as statins, reduces the risk of death from Parkinson’s disease, treats migraines, protects against dementia, etc.