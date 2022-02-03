“The existence of dark energy may be just an illusion”

In order to explain some cosmological phenomena, such as the accelerated expansion of the universe, using Einstein’s theory, scientists resort to dark energy. But what if this is just an illusion, and the general theory of relativity needs to be changed? Italian scientists have created the first model of the merger of binary neutron stars based on theories outside of general relativity. If it is confirmed on the basis of real astronomical data, then the mystery of dark energy can be solved.

For a hundred years, the general theory of relativity has successfully passed all tests, describing gravity on Earth and in space. However, in order to explain the observed cosmological phenomena, such as the acceleration of the expansion of the Universe, it is necessary to introduce components such as dark matter and dark energy, which still remain a mystery, despite the best efforts of scientists.

Astrophysicists at the SISSA Research Institute wondered if dark energy is real, or if it could be interpreted as a violation of our understanding of gravity, writes Phys.org. “The existence of dark energy maybe just an illusion,” said Enrico Barausse, principal investigator. “The acceleration of the expansion of the Universe can be caused by some yet unknown modifications of general relativity, something like ‘dark gravity.”

The merger of neutron stars offers a unique opportunity to test this hypothesis because the gravity around them reaches extreme values ​​they are the densest stars that exist. Their radius is usually only a dozen kilometers, but the mass can be twice the mass of the Sun.

Italian scientists have conducted the first simulation of the merger of binary neutron stars under the conditions of the theory of modified gravity. This is an extremely difficult type of simulation due to the non-linear nature of the problem. It requires significant computational effort – months of supercomputing – and new mathematical calculations.

The result obtained made it possible to compare the general relativity with the modified one. To their surprise, scientists have found that the “dark gravity” hypothesis explains the LIGO and Virgo interferometer data from the last binary neutron star collision just as well as general relativity.

Although the differences between the two theories are subtle, they can be accurately compared with the next generation of gravitational interferometers. This means that there will be a chance to distinguish between dark energy and “dark gravity” using gravitational waves.

Modern astrophysicists do not agree on the rate of expansion of the universe – different versions of the calculation give different results. Danish cosmologists have suggested that a new type of dark energy may exist in the universe. If you include it in various equations describing the expansion of the universe, the results will not be so contradictory.