The false widow spider became the first insect to prey on mammals

A new study, titled Webslinger Versus Dark Knight, published in the international journal Ecosphere, shows the first time a member of the Theridiidae spider family has been seen hunting bats – or any vertebrate mammal at all.

The discovery was made by British wildlife explorer Ben Waddams at his home in northern Shropshire.

For two days in a row, bats living in the attic were found entangled in the web. The first bat – a young cub – was completely immobilized: its limbs were tightly “pinned” to the body with silk. She was slightly wrinkled and discolored from the fact that the spider fed on her blood. A second, much larger adult bat was also caught and entangled in the web – but because it was still alive, it was rescued and released.

In the UK, bats are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Habitats and Species Conservation Regulations 2017.

Three years ago, the noble false widow spider was reported to feed on a protected species of native lizard in Ireland. So native to Madeira and the Canary Islands, the noble false widow Steatoda Nobilis could be one of the most invasive spider species in the world.

This species was first reported in southern England in 1879, and in recent decades, its range and distribution density has increased – in Scotland, Wales, Ireland. During the same time, this species also spread throughout the world – in Europe, East Asia, North and South America.

Over the past five years, a team led by Dr. Michel Dugon of the Ryan Institute at the National University of Galway has studied a wide range of characteristics of the species, including its venom, post-poison symptoms, and ecological and behavioral effects.

“We have been working on the noble false widow for the past five years and have learned a lot about this species. But we are still very surprised by his ability to adapt to new conditions and make the most of the available resources. It’s really a wonderful sight,” said Dr. Dugon, head of the Poison Systems Laboratory at the Ryan Institute.

“In more exotic parts of the world, scientists have been documenting spider attacks on small vertebrates for years, but we are only beginning to realize how common these events are. Now that the species is firmly established in Ireland and the UK, we are seeing these exciting developments on our own doorstep. Even other, much smaller species of false widows have been known to catch and feed on snakes and lizards. This study provides another example of the noble false widow’s invasive impact on native species. We know that they are much more competitive than local spiders, and this further confirms their impact on the environment. Although this spider has been living in Ireland for over 20 years, we still don’t know

According to him, the study is important because scientists are finally beginning to understand what animals this spider uses as food.

“Because bats are vertebrates, the spider’s venom contains a powerful neurotoxin that allows it to destroy prey. This makes them much more competitive compared to other spiders. Some studies show that the venom of the noble false widow is significantly stronger than that of British spiders, ”the scientist added.

Dunbar noted that the spider does not eat the whole bat, but only as much as it needs to be satiated.

“False widows, like their close relatives, black widows, have unusual methods of capturing prey and a surprisingly powerful venom that allows them to infect small vertebrates many times the size of the spider itself,” said Aiste Vitkauskaite, a researcher at the laboratory.