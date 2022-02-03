April 26, 2022 8:05 am
The first case of infection with omicron and delta was recorded with a difference of 20 days

This case was reported in Portugal, where a fully vaccinated young woman was infected twice in a month with two different strains of SARS-CoV-2. So far, this is the shortest period between infection with different variants of the coronavirus, but rapid re-infection is far from an uncommon exception.

COVID-19 is known for the fact that the virus can persist in the body for a long time and can be detected in the results of laboratory tests. For this reason, a number of countries have introduced a 90-day rule for a new case of similar symptoms to be officially confirmed as reinfection. For example, according to statistics in the UK, based on the 90-day rule, 10-15% of re-infections of COVID-19 are diagnosed. Today, without thorough genomic testing, it is impossible to determine whether the infection is new or caused by the re-emergence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2.

The United States has so far reported 10 reinfections in less than 60 days. So far, the shortest interval between double infections was the case of an unvaccinated teenager who fell ill first with delta and then with omicron 23 days apart.

Now scientists from Portugal report a similar case in a 31-year-old woman who received a third dose of the vaccine twelve days before the first infection.

Infection with the delta strain was asymptomatic and was detected during a routine check at the medical facility where she worked. Then, after a period of self-isolation and going to work, the woman felt unwell: twenty days after the first test, the second showed that the infection belongs to the omicron strain.

“It is incorrect to assume that any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 will be less contagious and less dangerous than previous strains. Especially because the immunity caused by infection and vaccination weakens over time, ”the scientists concluded. They also recall that the results obtained clearly demonstrate the easy evasion of the Omicron strain from any immunity.

Earlier, scientists from the UK  reported on a unique clinical case: a patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 for 200 days and only vaccination helped him get rid of the virus and get a negative PCR test.

