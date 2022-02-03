The first images of the Sun from the Chinese satellite ASO-S have been published

The first scientific images of Chinese from the ASO-S satellite have appeared, which capture some of the features of the Sun. The main task of the satellite is to study the magnetic field of the Sun, flares and coronal mass ejections. The published images demonstrate the wide range of surveillance capabilities and the quality of the instruments on board.

China recently released the first scientific images of ASO-S (Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory), a Chinese satellite that has been observing the Sun from space for two months now, also known as Kuafu-1. These images demonstrated the observation capabilities and quality of the instruments installed on board the Chinese satellite. The main task of ASO-S is to study the magnetic field of the Sun, its flares and coronal mass ejections. These first results show the potential of the Chinese probe and highlight the contribution that ASO-S can make to our understanding of the Sun and its activity.

The instruments aboard ASO-S, which produced the first test images, are the Full-Disk Vector Magnetograph (FMG), the Hard X-Ray Imaging (HXI) and the Lyman Alpha Solar Telescope (LST). These tools, in addition to purely scientific purposes, will have one more fundamental task. In fact, they will act as alarm sensors in case of potentially dangerous solar activity.

ASO-S first results

For the first time in China, a full map of the solar magnetic field was compiled using a full-disk vector magnetograph (FMG). The images obtained with the FMG were compared with those obtained with the ground-based Huairou telescope. This is a telescope built in 1984 with the main purpose of measuring and studying the magnetic field of the Sun.

As can be seen from the images below, the FMG results were obtained at a significantly higher resolution than Huairou’s. In fact, the FMG has achieved performance similar to other international instruments such as the HMI (Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager) aboard NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).

On the other hand, the Hard X-ray Imager (HXI) provided a “hard x-ray” flash image. This is the first image of its kind taken from the perspective of the Earth. Hard X-rays are characterized by high-energy photons with an energy of about 5-10 kiloelectronvolts and are used to observe the interior of opaque objects. Again, the image quality of the HXI provides an excellent basis for observing solar flares with Kuafu-1.

The Lyman Alpha Solar Telescope (LST) observed two rare flashes of white light. In addition, thanks to the Solar Disk Imager (SDI), which is equipped with the LTS, for the first time in history, an image of the entire solar disk in the Lyman-alpha band, a specific spectral line of hydrogen in the Lyman series, was obtained.

This observation also includes the evolution of a solar prominence, a hydrogen cloud rising from the chromosphere and penetrating the corona. This event is a coronal mass ejection (CME).

The goal now is to continue the in-orbit testing and then move on to the science phase as soon as possible. During the initial four-year mission, the results of ASO-S will also improve forecasts of space weather, that is, environmental conditions outside the Earth’s atmosphere dictated by the solar wind and the interplanetary magnetic field.

The data collected by ASO-S will be available to the public after the initial testing phase is completed. These data will be a valuable input to observations of the Sun during peak solar activity expected in 2024/25, during which solar flares and eruptions are expected to increase.