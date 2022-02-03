The first orbital flight of SpaceX Starship is again postponed – permission will be given no earlier than March 28

The other day, the head of SpaceX Elon Musk again repeated that the orbital flight of the Starship spacecraft will be completed this year. The company is ready for this. But bureaucratic barriers prevent the launch. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said yesterday that it again cannot meet the previously announced deadline for completing an environmental review for the spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, and will now do this no earlier than March 28.

The problem with the Boca Chica site is that it is not far from the protected area. As test launches at the Texas spaceport expand, the scale of the environmental impact is growing and needs to be assessed by experts. For the booster-powered Starship, an environmental assessment should have been made by the end of last year. However, this did not happen. According to the FAA, 19 thousand proposals for the project were received, which needs to be dealt with.

In fact, FAA agents were unable to process all requests, and the FAA announced that it was postponing the issuance of an opinion to February 28, 2022. This was also not enough. Now the management promises to issue a conclusion on March 28, which postpones the first test launch of the Starship into orbit for at least one more month. By the way, the conclusion can be both positive and prohibiting the flights of the Starship complex from the cosmodrome in Boca Chica.

Elon Musk claims the company has a backup plan for testing Starship. In particular, launches can be transferred to the cosmodrome at the NASA Center. Kennedy in Florida, where the company has already received an environmental opinion and permission to launch. If this option is chosen, then the first launch of Starship will take place in 6-8 months, not earlier. SpaceX doesn’t want to waste so much time. Moreover, Elon Musk unequivocally stated that the transfer of regular Starship flights to next year could most likely lead to the bankruptcy of the company.