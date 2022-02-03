February 18, 2022 1:25 pm
The James Webb Space Telescope will be able to view the next ‘Oumuamua

While James Webb continues to calibrate the equipment to begin the first studies, scientists are eagerly awaiting the start of observations of interstellar objects. According to Martin Cordiner, an astrophysicist at the Goddard Space Flight Center: “The superior sensitivity and power of the new telescope’s instruments will now provide us with an unprecedented opportunity to study the chemical composition of interstellar objects and learn much more about their nature: where they came from, how they formed and what conditions exist in systems from which they originate.

Two interstellar objects have already been seen by people. One in 2017, it was named “Oumuamua” and some astronomers even thought it was an alien civilization’s spacecraft. The second in 2019 is the interstellar comet 2I/Borisov. Now the scientific community will have a device ready to study space wanderers. 

