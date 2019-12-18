The legacy of Science Commissioner, Carlos Moedas

In September, SciTech Europa Quarterly attended the Science|Business conference – ‘Horizon Europe: New Parliament, new Commission, new agenda’ event in Brussels.

It was at this event, on the day that the new college of European Commissioners was announced, that Carlos Moedas gave his final interview as the EU’s Science Commissioner.

He was interviewed on stage by Science|Business’s Managing Director, Maryline Fiaschi, who, looking back at Moedas’s legacy, began her interview by focusing on the ‘three Os’ – open innovation, open science, open to the world – which have underpinned much of his work during the last five years.

Open science

Beginning with open science, Fiaschi asked the Commissioner to describe the positon that Europe is now in, and whether he is happy with that. He replied: ‘The idea of open innovation, open science, open to the world was very new because nobody had thought that something like this could also be a political idea.” It was interesting, he added, to then begin to ask “What does open science really mean? And what can I do about it?”

From this, Moedas explained that he wanted to make things more concrete and that “the happiest day of my life was when we were in a room with all the ministers and they agreed to the principle of open access to publications and the principle of open data.”

However, an anti-climax followed when ministers within the Member States failed to take this up. He told the audience gathered in Brussels: “I was disappointed that something that was so important for the lives of people in Europe was not being translated into something more concrete by the politicians in the member states.”

Despite this initial setback, Moedas went on, things changed for the better, and he attributed much of this success to his colleague, Robert Jan Smits who, he said, went on to travel to the different European countries and funding agencies to extol the virtues of open science and open innovation.

Nevertheless, Moedas revealed that he felt he had not achieved all he could have in this area and so, he said, a message for his successor (and while, unfortunately, the new college of Commissioners does not have a commissioner with a ‘science’ portfolio, Mariya Gabriel is the new commissioner for ‘Innovation and Youth’, and so it is thought that much of Moedas’s remit will now fall to her) would be to have the mandate for ensuring open access publishing passed to the Commission. He explained that if the Commissioner doesn’t have the mandate from the Member States to ensure open access publishing, then the publishers will continue to do as they see fit. But if the power to act is passed to the Commission by the member states, then things will change.

Open innovation

Moving on to open innovation, Fiaschi argued that it is here that the Commission has perhaps made the most progress during Moedas’s five-year tenure, and that the European Innovation Council (EIC) is one of the biggest developments. For Moedas, the EIC is not a personal achievement, but a collective one. He explained that, soon, Germany’s Chancellor Merkel and France’s President Macron and others who “had never spoken before about innovation were now talking about it, and specifically about disruptive innovation,” and so “the whole thing started” making progress.

Looking to the future, the Commissioner revealed his hope that, in 10 years’ time, people will be celebrating the anniversary of the EIC in the same way as they have been recently celebrating a decade of the European Research Council (ERC), but admitted that “the difficult thing in Europe is that you can set up something, but do not know if it is going to be there in the long run.”

For him, Moedas continued, one of the most enriching experiences within this was connecting with his professor from the Harvard Business School, Henry William Chesbrough who, the Commissioner explained, is the creator of the concept of open innovation. Together with Chesbrough, Moedas authored a paper in the California Management Review entitled ‘Open Innovation: Research, Practices, and Policies’.

“I think that the EIC can really make a big difference,” he said, before also explaining that the inspiration for the EIC also came from outside of the EU – particularly from Israel, where, during a visit to the Weizmann Institute of Science, he had witnesses how the country affords freedom to innovators and how the PhD students there were encouraged to work in interdisciplinary ways. “The EIC is inspired by countries like Israel, as well as by the United States with DARPA,” the Commissioner concluded. “But it is different; it is the European way.”

Fiaschi then asked Moedas just how open should the EIC should be. That is, whether it should only be able to assist EU companies and start-ups, or also those from the wider world, and the Commissioner’s reply was perhaps to be expected, when one keeps in mind the out-going Commissioner’s passion for openness and how it has permeated his work over the last five years. He answered: “I don’t know if everyone in the European Commission thinks like me, [but] I have a lot of trouble with the idea that this is ‘just for us’ or ‘just for the Member States’. I want the best ideas to come to Europe, and so if there’s a great entrepreneur in Israel, or a great entrepreneur in Canada, that wants to come, then my heart is open, but not in a naive way, which I think is really the difficult part – how Europe, with so many of these instruments, can be open but not naive. That is what I call ‘the reciprocity principle’ – can European companies also act or receive funding in those countries [which want to gain funding through European instruments]? These are the things that we have to judge, and these are the things that we will have to explore going forward. But I want the EIC to be as open as it can be.”

Open to the world

When it came to her question about the final of the ‘three Os’, open to the world, Fiaschi good-humouredly suggested that this was “probably not the brightest part of” of Moeadas’s “report card”, given that international participation has decreased under Horizon 2020, and she asked the Commissioner what can be done to address this. Moedas, however, wasn’t ready to admit defeat on this, responding that while this may be technically true, “if you look at the numbers, because of the technicalities of the programme, then we were paying less to third countries. But we are receiving more from certain [other] countries. What I mean by that is that in the mechanisms that we have created, [such as] co-funding with China, Mexico, Japan and other countries, we are now getting around €300m in co-funding.”

“Politically,” he went on, “we were able to position ourselves as the beacon of the world in openness. And so when you look at, for instance, the ERC, you see a place where people from all over the world want to be, and you see that people feel that the ERC is an open club for everybody around the world…. And so I think that yes, if you look at just zooming on that key performance indicator, then international participation has dropped. But then if you look at everything we did, then no, it hasn’t.”

Brexit

Fiaschi then asked the Commissioner about Brexit and what he would like to say to the UK scientific community in the light of Brexit, and, perhaps easing some fears, or at least concerns about the British involvement in the future of EU science programmes, he said: “We don’t really want you to leave. We never wanted that. But more specifically, it doesn’t make sense to do anything in terms of science and innovation without you; I cannot think about the European Research Area without the UK. And I did anything I had in my power [to prevent this], and I hope that my successor will do the same, because we really need you on board.

“It has been with my heart full of pain that I have seen and talked to so many UK researchers that are so upset. And we are all very upset that we have got to this point. I hope that you in this room at least, and that all the Member States will fight for the UK to be a part of Horizon Europe, no matter what the relationship between the UK with the EU is like (and we don’t know what that relationship will be); it is essential. And the same goes to other countries. I have been talking about Canada today, and we hope that Canada will join us as an Associated Country, but the UK is more than that; we have had a close relationship with the UK for a number of years. Through the ERC just last week 65 people in the UK received grants. We don’t give up; we will keep going until we can’t. It is fantastic to see that a lot of the researchers in the UK still apply [to the ERC], and we have told them to continue to apply and that they will not have any problems in the future.

“I was very sad to see to see [UK Science Minister] Joe Johnson going because I knew that he was an ally in the very good sense of the word. He was a great minister; he was very worried about the situation and he wanted to do everything in his power, too.

“When I think about areas where I could have done more, this is one of those,” he concluded, though adding that he simply did not know what more he could have done.

The future

Looking to the future, Fiaschi’s final question asked Commissioner Moedas what he planned to do next, and while he said he has no concrete plans, despite receiving several job offers, he is sure that he will focus on “defending Europe, talking about Europe, and the need to protect what we have. When I think about the younger generation, I am worried that we are not talking enough with them. So I will definitely spend part of my time talking to young people talking about science and innovation.”

He also revealed that he has been “personally hurt” that in the discussions around the new European Commission members, the science portfolio was not as sought after as others, such as trade and regional funds, something which has now been exemplified by the lack of a Science Commissioner in the new college. He said: “I felt hurt because I fought so much during these five years to put us on the map, to talk about it and to fight for it. I would have loved to see 10 countries say “I want the science and innovation portfolio, but frankly, I didn’t see it.

“I think that shows that we have a long way to go and that I was just a little drop in the ocean of trying to make it push free. That means that we have to wake up and smell the coffee and keep fighting, because the importance of science and innovation is not yet ingrained in the political scene of Europe. I it were, we would have heard those discussions.

“That personally hurt me, because I thought that we had changed much more than we actually have. The fight is there, for all of you who will stay in Brussels,” he concluded.

At the time of writing, the exact duties and remits of the different Commissioners still requires a little deciphering, but it is easy to see why Commissioner Moedas felt so hurt at the way in which the science and innovation portfolio was seen by the in-coming Commission members. And while at SciTech Europa Quarterly we are very happy to see Commissioner Gabriel taking the innovation portfolio (given her excellent work as the Commissioner for the Digital Economy under Jean-Claude Juncker’s presidency), we share Moedas’s thoughts on how the new remits perhaps fail to recognise the importance of research and innovation in European politics today, particularly given his own very impressive legacy, and we will be watching, and reporting, closely on how things progress in the coming weeks, months, and years.