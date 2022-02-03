The most impressive medical discoveries of the outgoing year

Many medical technologies are already being successfully applied, others are just waiting in the wings, but even now the results are amazing. Bioprinting human organs, gene therapy and hope for Alzheimer’s patients – the outgoing year was rich in innovations in the field of medicine

Human cloning

Almost 18 years after Dolly the sheep was cloned in 1996, scientists have been trying to find an answer to the question of whether a human can be cloned in the same way. Finally, after years of experimentation, American geneticists managed to clone human cells. Researchers have created a clone of a human embryo using DNA taken from skin cells. The scientists used the same basic technique they used to clone Dolly. They extracted nuclei from skin cells where the genetic material was stored. Then the extracted nuclei were planted in the eggs, and after some time, under the influence of chemical and electrical reactions, the cell began to divide and produce embryonic stem cells. Since the goal of the scientists was to study the process, and not to obtain a human clone, the experiment was terminated at this phase. Stem cells have a huge potential – they can become a replacement for any cell in the human body. This technology will help in the future to create stem cells that will be completely identical to human genetic material and will be able to replace damaged cells – from pancreatic cells for diabetes treatment, diseased heart cells, to damaged brain tissue.

Genetics of Alzheimer’s

According to recent research, scientists have discovered about a dozen new genes that have been identified as genes responsible for the development of Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to 24 genes previously known. Open genes, according to scientists, contribute to changes in the brain that occur as a result of the immune system’s response to inflammatory processes, which leads to disease. Information about the processes underlying the disease will allow understanding and assessing a person’s risk of getting the disease, and, at the same time, developing a potential treatment to prevent and control Alzheimer’s disease.

Gene therapy

Gene therapy is a set of genetic engineering methods that are aimed at making changes to the human genetic apparatus in order to treat various diseases. Developments are still at the stage of clinical trials, but judging by the results of research already obtained, in particular in the field of blood cancer treatment, one can only imagine what the future holds for us. Clinical trials on mice showed that the disease in the experimental samples disappeared completely. Early successes give hope that one day a solution will be found to treat blood cancer effectively, without the use of chemotherapy or radiation.

Print of human organs

Bioprinters that will be used to print human organs are already a reality! Now patients who need transplantation of any organs have to wait for years for a suitable organ. Thanks to artificial organs created using a 3D bioprinter, organ transplant surgeons will be able to receive them on demand. Scientists at Cornell University have “printed out” an artificial ear that looks and acts like a real human organ. Pennsylvania scientists used a printer to create blood vessels. Organovo, which is based in San Diego and is the developer of the first commercial bioprinter, claims that in the near future it will be possible to “print” a human liver. The created sample is intended to be used for scientific purposes (for testing new drugs), and not for transplantation into the human body. But scientists say this is just the beginning.

Face transplant

The first face transplant was performed three years ago, and the operation is still considered rare, but a new study could give plastic surgeons more confidence to perform a surgery that seemed like an impossible task 10 years ago. Doctors operated on three patients and found that the blood vessels rebuilt themselves and re-growing towards the ears. This amazing discovery, according to the researchers, will help not only reduce the complexity of the operation, but also reduce the risk of complications.

Visual prosthesis, or bionic eye (bionic eye)

The bionic eye is a device designed to restore visual function to patients suffering from partial or total blindness. This year, a California-based development company received FDA approval for the free sale of the prosthesis. The device is a tiny camera in the patient’s glasses that receives images and converts them into electrical signals. The signals are transmitted wirelessly to the implant, which is located behind the retina, and bypassing the affected part of the retina transmits signals to the brain. The brain interprets the received pictures and creates patterns of light. At this stage, it is impossible to talk about the possibility of normal vision, but patients with damaged retinas can recognize an object, sometimes even distinguish colors. The researchers believe that such implants could in the future help restore some vision for people suffering from macular degeneration, one of the most common causes of blindness in the Western world.