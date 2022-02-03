Ball’s Pyramid. We talk about the 500-meter impregnable pyramid, where the rarest insect lives on earth

“It pierces the air like a wide primitive stone dagger,” wrote aviator Francis Chichester about this island, who observed it in 1931 in the first trans-Tasman solo flight. Other researchers have called it “a lonely rock full of adversity and beauty” and “a Pacific mystery.” But even more true would be the comparison of Ball’s Pyramid with “an old man, weary of the ocean, who is still trying to wear him down.” The remains of an ancient volcano between Australia and New Zealand have been around for millions of years and are coming to an end. However, for the time being, it rises like a sail-like bulk with a height of more than 500 meters. The landing of outsiders is prohibited here not only because of the impregnability of this rock, but also because a colony of the rarest insects of the planet, frightening with its size, has miraculously survived here.

Ruined volcano

Ball’s Pyramid in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand is located on an underwater plateau where volcanic activity once took place. Six or seven million years ago, the volcanoes died out, and all this time they gradually collapsed under the influence of water and wind, decreasing tenfold. The island in its current form is the remains of the caldera, one of its walls, and nature has created the most spectacular image. With a length of 1.1 kilometers, but at its widest point only 300 meters, the Pyramid looks like a giant curved sail. The sheer cliff, whose peak is located at an altitude of 551 meters above sea level, is the highest of its kind in the world.

The approach to it looks especially impressive from the board of yachts and boats, when an impregnable wall with a height exceeding many skyscrapers that were built by human hands begins to hang over the lucky ones who nevertheless sailed here. However, officially access to the shore is now strictly limited, and if permits are issued, then only to scientists and rare climbers who dream of conquering this fantastic peak.

Lost Reserve

Naturally, Ball’s Pyramid is uninhabited. However, 20 kilometers away is Lord Howe Island, where about 380 people live permanently. It is also a former volcano, whose caldera is now much better preserved. This whole group was discovered relatively late, only in 1788, by the British officer Henry Ball, sailing on the supply ship Supply to another Norfolk Island. The larger of the finds was named after Admiral Howe, the first Lord of the Admiralty, while the nearby but much more spectacular rock was named after the discoverer. This is how Ball’s Pyramid appeared on the maps.

However, the lieutenant of the Royal Navy himself did not go down to the coast of the island of his own name, and the first visit by people had to wait for almost 100 more years. It wasn’t until 1882 that the geologist Henry Wilkinson from the Department of Mines in the Australian state of New South Wales landed here. He did not find any minerals, and again they became interested in the rock only in the second half of the 20th century, when climbers paid attention to the previously impregnable rock. In 1965, the first successful ascent was made to the Pyramid Peak, but already in 1982, rock climbing was banned here, and four years later, any access to these shores was banned. The Lord Howe Islands, including Ball’s Pyramid, have been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Homeland of endemics

Like many relatively isolated islands where no human foot has set foot for a long time, the Lord Howe Islands have perfectly preserved many endemic plants and animals, especially insects and birds. It is also home to the southernmost natural coral reef in the world. All this, together with the impressive landscapes created by erosion, became the basis for UNESCO to give this archipelago a high status in 1982.

Among these endemics, Dryococelus australis (also the southern stick insect, Lord Howe Island stick insect, or “tree crayfish”), a giant, inactive insect, formerly found in abundance on the main island and used as bait for fish, was of particular value. But the appearance of man caused catastrophic damage to stick insects. In 1918, the SS Makambo ship wrecked on Lord Howe, and with it black rats entered its territory, destroying the population of “tree crayfish” in a couple of years. For several decades, the species was considered extinct, but Ball’s Pyramid gave scientists an unexpected surprise.

resurrection of the species

In the early 1960s, rock climbers who made the first attempts to climb the top of the Pyramid discovered dead stick insects, and half a century later, in 2001, entomologists around the world celebrated an amazing find. A special expedition of Australian scientists found a small colony of 24 living “tree crayfish” on a single bush of a local tea tree species (also endemic). In 2003, a long process of restoring the population of insects, which were called “the rarest on earth”, began. One pair of insects was carefully removed from their natural habitat and sent to the Melbourne Zoo, where, after initial failures, they nevertheless gave birth.

In 2006, the Melbourne Zoo already had 50 stick insects and had stockpiled thousands of eggs. By 2012, this population had grown to 9,000 live individuals and 20,000 eggs. Thanks to this success, insects began to be sent to other zoos in the world (for example, in Toronto and San Diego), where work on their breeding also began. Moreover, there are plans to reintroduce stick insects to the island where they used to live. True, for this it is necessary to obtain the consent of the inhabitants of Lord Howe to exterminate the black rats remaining there, and not all modern inhabitants of the island are ready to exchange rats for a neighborhood with giant insects.

How to get there?

Like almost any UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Lord Howe Islands group with Ball’s Pyramid is in high tourist demand. However, the access of visitors here has its own severe restrictions, mainly due to the protected status and the small size of the archipelago. Fans of walks in the tropics of volcanic origin, diving on coral reefs and birdwatching can get here on their yacht or, which is much easier and relatively cheaper, using a regular daily flight from Sydney. At the same time, no more than 400 travelers can be on the main island at the same time, because that is how many guest places are available in local guesthouses and family hotels.

There is no mobile service on Lord Howe (although there are public Internet access points), but otherwise the infrastructure is quite developed, because this is Australia. In addition to comfortable hotels (the cost is from 80 Australian dollars per night in the off-season to $1200 in the high season), restaurants, shops, a cultural center with a cinema, a museum, souvenir shops, a post office and a bank, there are bicycle and car rentals, bowling, a golf course and even their own brewery. Only now it will not be possible to look at stick insects in a natural environment with your own eyes. Permission to land on Ball’s Pyramid is granted only reluctantly and for reasons other than idle curiosity. However, there remains at least the opportunity to look at this monumental rock from the side by renting a boat at Lord Howe. The cruise from Lord Howe lasts 3.5 hours and costs $220 per person in a 20-seat boat. The prices, of course, are also Australian, but the emotions received are probably worth it.