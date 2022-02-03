The movement of freshwater from the equator to the poles has accelerated 4 times in 50 years

Until now, it has been difficult for scientists to observe changes in the hydrological cycle since about 80% of precipitation and evaporation occurs over the ocean. Researchers from the University of New South Wales (Australia) studied changes in the volume of salt in the ocean and calculated the percentage of freshwater that has moved from the equators to the poles since 1970. The results showed that real changes in the water cycle in nature are 2-4 times stronger than existing models predict.

It is difficult to overestimate the importance of the hydrological cycle – the constant circulation of freshwater from the evaporation of moisture from rivers and lakes to its precipitation – for all life on Earth. However, the increase in average annual temperature has made the system more prone to extremes: water from arid regions tends to wet ones, contributing to both droughts and floods. Researchers have assessed the extent of these changes for the first time.

“The movement of freshwater from warm to cold zones forms the lion’s share of the water turnover. Our results paint a picture of more significant changes happening to the global hydrological cycle,” said Taimur Sohail, principal author of the Nature paper.

The scientists analyzed three sets of data covering the period from 1970 to 2014. But instead of directly observing rainfall over the oceans, they focused on a more unexpected aspect: how salty the water was in each region, writes Science Daily.

In warmer regions, freshwater evaporates, leaving salt, and the ocean becomes saltier. It then travels as clouds to the colder regions of the planet, where it rains, making the ocean less salty. In other words, following this pattern, one can identify the scale of changes in the water cycle in nature.

Between 1970 and 2014, 2-4 times or 46-77 thousand cubic meters more fresh water moved from the equator to the poles than it should according to available calculations. It is about 18–30 cm of water from tropical and subtropical regions.

Comparing these findings with 20 different climate models, the scientists found that they all underestimate changes in the hydrological cycle. This means that we misunderstand the real impact of climate change on precipitation.

