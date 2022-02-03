The necessary ingredients for life could have ended up in the underground ocean of Europa

A comet impact on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, could transport ingredients needed for life from its surface into an underground ocean of liquid water, a new study says.

Along with Mars, Enceladus and Ganymede, Europa is on the list of objects in the solar system where extraterrestrial life may exist. And for good reason: we know that there is a gigantic salty underground ocean on the surface of the moon, probably rich in oxygen and possibly in contact with its rocky core. Theoretically, such a configuration could give rise to complex chemical reactions that could lead to the emergence of life.

Unfortunately, we know that this ocean is under several tens of kilometers of ice, which can limit the transfer of materials between the surface and liquid water. So we thought. According to a recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the ingredients needed for life as we know it can actually make their way through the ice into the ocean.

Permanent exchange

An important feature that we observe on the surface of Europa’s icy shell is the presence of a large number of various impact craters. Researchers have already considered these impacts of comets or asteroids as a means of delivering oxidants to Europa, but they have always assumed that these impacts must pass through the ice. However, this is not the case: these blows bite into the ice shell, but do not penetrate it completely.

As part of this work, new models developed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin show that if the depth of the transition cavity exceeds half the thickness of the ice shell, then more than 40% of the impact melt will drain into the underlying ocean. Thus, surface oxidants (a class of chemicals essential for life) can help support any potential life in groundwater.

“We found that multiple collisions with Europa’s ice sheet can lead to the formation of large melt chambers, which then quickly drain into the underlying ocean,” the authors summarize. “This melt drainage occurs with all entrained surface materials and provides a constant exchange between the surface and the ocean, which is likely to increase the habitability of the inland oceans.”

At the moment these results are based on models only and the best way to know for sure is to go there. And this is good, since two probes are currently being developed (one American, the other European).