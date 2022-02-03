The neutrino mass was measured with record accuracy. This will help find dark matter

The researchers conducted an experiment and measured the mass of the neutrino with unprecedented accuracy. Without this data, researchers will not be able to study the structure of the universe.

We are talking about the international KATRIN experiment at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), during which researchers applied the most sensitive scale to measure mass to neutrinos.

Physicists have used the beta decay of tritium, an unstable isotope of hydrogen, to determine the mass of neutrinos from the energy distribution of the electrons that are released during the decay process.

The authors note that each effect, no matter how insignificant it may be, needs to be studied in detail. Only with the help of this time-consuming and complex method can a systematic distortion of the result be eliminated.

Experimental data for the first year of measurements and simulations based on a vanishingly small neutrino mass are in perfect agreement. Proceeding from this, it is possible to determine a new upper limit of the neutrino mass – 0.8 eV.

This is the first time that the neutrino mass experiment has entered the cosmologically and physically important range of masses below eV for particles.

Further measurements of the neutrino mass will continue until the end of 2024. To realize the full potential of this experiment, the researchers are going to increase the statistics of signaling events, as well as develop improvements to reduce the background frequency.

It is noted that a new detector system (TRISTAN) is being developed, it will take on some of the tasks of the KATRIN experiment. Therefore, from 2025, KATRIN will start searching for sterile neutrinos with masses in the kiloelectronvolt range – scientists suggest that this may be the very dark matter that supposedly plays a serious role in the structure of the Universe.