The new salt battery loses only 8% of its capacity after 3 months of energy storage

A team of engineers from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has unveiled a long-term energy storage system. Scientists have created a battery that retains more than 92% capacity for at least three months. According to the developers, this technology will unleash the potential of renewable energy – electricity collected using wind turbines and solar panels can be stored for months and used when it is really needed. Including charging batteries in one place and delivering them for use in another by truck.

The authors of the project said that the study was based on a battery of molten salt. These batteries have been around for over 50 years and are generally regarded as the optimal storage solution for power plants. Instead of the traditional electrolyte, these devices use salt, which is a solution that transfers electrical charge between the battery’s two electrodes, the cathode, and anode. Keeping the electrolyte at a high temperature keeps the salt molten and allows it to move through the battery as a liquid, but at room temperature, it becomes a solid.

The team at PNNL used a similar design to build their own battery, according to New Atlas. The new battery consists of an aluminum anode and a nickel cathode that is immersed in a molten sulfur-doped salt electrolyte to increase capacity. The battery is charged by heating the case to 180 degrees Celsius. Cooling the battery to room temperature, in turn, leads to solidification of the electrolyte and “freezing” of the ions. Thus the energy is blocked until the battery is reheated.

Based on this design, the scientists assembled a prototype battery the size of three hockey pucks. The theoretical density of this battery is 260 Wh per kilogram, which is higher than current lead-acid and flow batteries. In testing, the battery retained 92% of its capacity for 12 weeks. Now, saving energy in such a device costs scientists $23 per kWh, but in the future, the developers intend to reduce the cost of storage to $6 per kWh.

One of the authors of the development, Vince Sprenkle, said that the new technology will be in increasing demand with the development of renewable energy sources. As an example, he cited a large tractor that will park at a wind farm, collect energy and transport it to places with an unsuitable climate for renewable energy. Scientists have already patented their solution, published the results of the study in several journals, and are now discussing options for commercialization.