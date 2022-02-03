April 11, 2022 8:56 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

The new salt battery loses only 8% of its capacity after 3 months of energy storage

The new salt battery loses only 8% of its capacity after 3 months of energy storage

A team of engineers from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has unveiled a long-term energy storage system. Scientists have created a battery that retains more than 92% capacity for at least three months. According to the developers, this technology will unleash the potential of renewable energy – electricity collected using wind turbines and solar panels can be stored for months and used when it is really needed. Including charging batteries in one place and delivering them for use in another by truck.

The authors of the project said that the study was based on a battery of molten salt. These batteries have been around for over 50 years and are generally regarded as the optimal storage solution for power plants. Instead of the traditional electrolyte, these devices use salt, which is a solution that transfers electrical charge between the battery’s two electrodes, the cathode, and anode. Keeping the electrolyte at a high temperature keeps the salt molten and allows it to move through the battery as a liquid, but at room temperature, it becomes a solid.

The team at PNNL used a similar design to build their own battery, according to New Atlas. The new battery consists of an aluminum anode and a nickel cathode that is immersed in a molten sulfur-doped salt electrolyte to increase capacity. The battery is charged by heating the case to 180 degrees Celsius. Cooling the battery to room temperature, in turn, leads to solidification of the electrolyte and “freezing” of the ions. Thus the energy is blocked until the battery is reheated.

Based on this design, the scientists assembled a prototype battery the size of three hockey pucks. The theoretical density of this battery is 260 Wh per kilogram, which is higher than current lead-acid and flow batteries. In testing, the battery retained 92% of its capacity for 12 weeks. Now, saving energy in such a device costs scientists $23 per kWh, but in the future, the developers intend to reduce the cost of storage to $6 per kWh.

One of the authors of the development, Vince Sprenkle, said that the new technology will be in increasing demand with the development of renewable energy sources. As an example, he cited a large tractor that will park at a wind farm, collect energy and transport it to places with an unsuitable climate for renewable energy. Scientists have already patented their solution, published the results of the study in several journals, and are now discussing options for commercialization.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

UK farming

The fall of our currents could mean the end of UK farming

New research suggests the crop production in the UK is set to drop drastically if climate change triggers the collapse of the vital ocean’s current pattern. What is known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), an integrated component of surfaces and deep currents, pushes heat over to UK from the tropics. The AMOC makes the UK far warmer and wetter than it would be

January 14, 2020
The false widow spider became the first insect to prey on mammals

The false widow spider became the first insect to prey on mammals

A new study, titled Webslinger Versus Dark Knight, published in the international journal Ecosphere, shows the first time a member of the Theridiidae spider family has been seen hunting bats – or any vertebrate mammal at all. The discovery was made by British wildlife explorer Ben Waddams at his home in northern Shropshire. For two days in a row, bats living in the attic were found entangled

March 1, 2022
One extra hour of sleep reduces calorie intake

Even one extra hour of sleep dramatically reduces calorie intake.

A visual experiment showed how in just two weeks, thanks to healthy habits, you can easily and even with pleasure begin to lose weight. Keeping a simple regimen of 8-9 hours of sleep can prevent most metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. A group of US researchers conducted an experiment with 80 overweight adults who averaged less than 6.5 hours of sleep per night. They knew from previous studies

February 11, 2022
Africa’s diseased aquaculture

One Health: Africa’s diseased aquaculture

Researchers from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, have launched a projected focusing on increasing the healthy production of aquaculture in sub-Saharan Africa. The ‘One Health’ project, published by a team at the University of Cape Town, entails research and the promotion of healthy feeds that boost the immune systems of fish raised in aquaculture. The aim of this is to counter the disease challenges that that

January 16, 2020
Artificial red blood cells could bypass kidney and lung defenses in drug delivery

Artificial red blood cells could bypass kidney and lung defenses in drug delivery

Kidneys and lungs – natural filters – protect the body from foreign and harmful substances. At the same time, they prevent the penetration of drugs – in some cases, cut off up to 90%, which leads to the need to prescribe higher dosages and more side effects. Scientists at the University of Arizona have developed a new drug delivery mechanism that can bypass these filters by pretending

March 2, 2022
Thailand be the hub for bioplastic production

Could Thailand be the hub for bioplastic production?

The Thailand Board of Investment have suggested that Thailand could become the new hub bioplastics due to their access of raw materials. Thailand is attracting billions in investments in bioplastics from global and local players seizing the opportunities the country offers as a production hub for bio-based industries due to its abundant raw materials, existing value chain and supportive government policies, the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) said. In

January 17, 2020

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022