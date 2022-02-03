The origin of tics in the brain

The finding of a common brain network involved in the generation of motor and verbal compulsions could favor the use of neurostimulation for the treatment of severe Tourette’s syndrome.

Tics are rapid, involuntary vocalizations or movements. Vocal and motor compulsions often occur together, as in Tourette syndrome. Some of those affected suffer greatly from tics and uncontrollable exclamations, since the people they meet often react with incomprehension and rejection. Researchers at the Charité Medical University have now discovered the brain network responsible for the development of tics. The findings are published in Brain.

For their study, the group led by Andreas Horn took advantage of a rare form of the disorder. From a bibliographic search, they identified 22 patients who presented the disease due to an injury (a head injury or a cerebrovascular accident). With the help of elaborate brain mapping of the lesions, the scientists found that most of the affected regions were part of a common network.