The origin of tics in the brain

The finding of a common brain network involved in the generation of motor and verbal compulsions could favor the use of neurostimulation for the treatment of severe Tourette’s syndrome.
Tics are rapid, involuntary vocalizations or movements. Vocal and motor compulsions often occur together, as in Tourette syndrome. Some of those affected suffer greatly from tics and uncontrollable exclamations, since the people they meet often react with incomprehension and rejection. Researchers at the Charité Medical University have now discovered the brain network responsible for the development of tics. The findings are published in Brain.
For their study, the group led by Andreas Horn took advantage of a rare form of the disorder. From a bibliographic search, they identified 22 patients who presented the disease due to an injury (a head injury or a cerebrovascular accident). With the help of elaborate brain mapping of the lesions, the scientists found that most of the affected regions were part of a common network.
An entire brain network for tics
In order to support their conclusions, the authors went a step further. In the most severe cases of Tourette syndrome, when medication and behavioral therapy do not help, brain pacemakers are implanted. In 30 of these patients, the group used brain scans to closely examine the areas where the deep brain stimulation electrodes were placed.
“Patients with severe tic disorder benefited more when deep brain stimulation directly targeted regions of the tic brain network,” said Christos Ganos, lead author of the study. The researchers hope their findings will help improve the treatment of the disorder through neuromodulation.