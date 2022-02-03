April 7, 2022 10:31 am
The Perseverance rover recorded the sounds of Mars

The Perseverance rover has been on the surface of the Red Planet for more than a year. During this time, a lot has been done – for example, as part of the NASA mission, successfully tested the Ingenuity helicopter and assembled ( albeit not immediately) several samples of the local soil. In addition, the American rover actively performs other types of work using built-in tools. One of the devices installed in it is SuperCam 2 – a camera equipped with a microphone. Approximately 18 hours after descending to the surface of Mars, the device recorded the sounds around it and sent them to Earth. The researchers studied the data and were initially confused because they didn’t hear anything. It turned out that our neighboring planet is very quiet in nature. Despite the silence, the recording was edited and allowed scientists to learn a very interesting detail about the properties of the Martian atmosphere.

Sound recordings on Mars

It has long been impossible to surprise space lovers with photographs of the surface of Mars. But the public has been waiting for audio recordings of the Martian wind and the creaking of the wheels of the rover for many years. Perseverance is not the only one of its kind to carry a microphone. Before him, the Mars Polar Lander launched in 1999 and the Phoenix Lander space robot launched in 2007 was equipped with sound recording devices. Unfortunately, in the first case, the attempt to record sound ended in complete failure, and in the second case, the microphone did not turn on.

Martian sounds first became available to us in 2018. Hours after landing on Mars, Perseverance used a SuperCam 2 camera to record several sounds. They were recorded in the range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz – according to New Atlas, the values ​​are outside the range of human hearing. The data obtained was both exciting and disappointing, because the planet Mars turned out to be a terribly quiet place. Employees at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at first even thought that the microphone built into the camera was broken.

What sounds are heard on Mars?

As mentioned, the resulting sounds were far beyond the range of human hearing, so scientists had to make them audible. After that, the Perseverance rover was found to have recorded gravel crunching under its wheels, laser hitting rocks, and other events. Also on the recordings, you can hear the quiet howl of the Martian wind. Scientists were especially interested in the sounds that were recorded after the laser hit the stones – by their nature it was possible to understand what properties are characteristic of different types of Martian soil.

How does sound travel on Mars?

The study of the sounds recorded by the Perseverance device did not end there. Recently, an international team of scientists requested this data to reveal the properties of the Martian atmosphere. It turned out that due to the characteristics of the air, sound on Mars propagates in a completely different way than on Earth. Whereas on our home planet sound travels through the atmosphere at 1,224 kilometers per hour, on Mars, the rate is only 537 kilometers per hour. Scientists were also surprised that high-frequency sounds move at a different speed than low-frequency ones. The researchers concluded that because of this, the negotiations of the future colonizers of Mars with the help of conventional technologies are impossible, even at short distances.

It is noteworthy that this is not the only feature of the Martian atmosphere. It differs markedly from the earth not only in physical properties but also in chemical composition. Due to the fact that the gravity of the Red Planet is 2.6 times weaker than the Earth’s, it is dominated by heavy gases that did not have time to disappear into space. The air on Mars is 95% carbon dioxide, and among other substances, it is worth highlighting nitrogen, argon, methane, and so on.

Due to the peculiarities of the Martian atmosphere and the presence of bulky spacesuits, future explorers of the planet will not even be able to hear their own steps. Scientists believe that because of this, astronauts will stumble more often and the risk of injury in space will increase markedly. Given that far from Earth, it will be difficult for injured astronauts to provide first aid, and the likelihood of injury should be minimized. To let people hear their footsteps in space, scientists want to equip the suits’ boots with small microphones

