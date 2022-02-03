The planetary thermal scanning system will have a resolution of 3.5 meters

British start-up Satellite Vu is developing a near-military-grade thermal scanning system for the surface of the planet — its satellites will be able to track the thermal footprint of even small objects like individual cars, not to mention homes and businesses. Based on the heat trace, it will be possible to find out whether the building is occupied or not, how efficiently it is used, how intensively this or that enterprise works, groundwater retreats, or advances. The startup is confident that its constellation of satellites will lead to the new climate and economic discoveries.

“Our technology will be used to monitor the heat footprint of buildings, to provide insights and improve economic performance, as well as to monitor waste pollution in water bodies and to assist in disaster relief,” said founder and CEO Anthony Baker.

According to TechCrunch, Satellite Vu’s technology is based on infrared sensors. Such systems are not new – they are used both in industrial areas and in the consumer sector. However, the peculiarity of the startup’s satellites lies in their accuracy and resolution of 3.5 meters per 1 pixel. Satellite Vu is based on the probe for the Lunar Trailblazer orbiter, developed at Oxford to search for water on the lunar surface. The developer was able to obtain a license for this technology and then reformatted it for new tasks.

“We took this sensor and reconfigured it for space, and added ‘new space stuff’, things like miniaturization and power optimization. The problem is that attempts to make the device smaller and more efficient affect the image – it is distorted and blurry. But we found a way to deal with it,” Baker added.

In the process of upgrading technology, Satellite Vu followed the path of Apple, Google, and other IT giants. Engineers realized that improvements to equipment no longer worked – infrared sensors approached their physical maximum. So Satellite Vu focused on the software. The startup’s system collects information from dozens of consecutive images and then turns the image into one high-quality image – just like Google’s Pixel smartphones do.

As a result, Satellite Vu has created, according to the developer, a surprisingly cheap and accurate satellite for its capabilities, which makes a heat map of buildings and structures up to one-story houses. At the same time, the startup needs only seven satellites in the first stage to provide global coverage.

The head of Satellite Vu also said that the startup has already attracted the attention of major partners and has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to launch its first device into orbit – it will have to prove the effectiveness of the concept in anticipation of commercial deployment. The developer aims to launch the entire grouping by the end of 2023.