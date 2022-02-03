The progression of Alzheimer’s disease can be stopped with vitamins E and C

Scientists from Japan have demonstrated a plausible link between mitochondrial oxidative damage and cognitive impairment in neurodegeneration. You can correct the situation not only by influencing a new target but also by correcting the diet – adding a large number of antioxidants to the diet.

Researchers at the Shibaura Institute of Technology have confirmed that the progression of Alzheimer’s disease is associated with oxidative damage to the brain, which impairs cognitive function. The new work builds on previous experiments where the scientists were able to link oxidative damage to vitamin E deficiency in rats.

In addition to generating energy, mitochondria also produce reactive oxygen species (ROS), which under certain conditions can attack healthy tissues and cause oxidative damage. This damage can cause mitochondrial dysfunction and lead to cell death. Because the brain uses more oxygen than other organs, it is more vulnerable to ROS damage. In addition, there are data confirming the association of ROS with the accumulation of beta-amyloid proteins, the main signs of developing neurodegeneration along with tau proteins.

In new experiments in mouse models, scientists have shown that the progression of Alzheimer’s disease is closely related to oxidative damage to the brain. “We found that oxidation negatively affects mitochondria, leading to cognitive dysfunction,” commented author Koji Fukui.

Remarkably, against the background of cognitive deterioration in animals, there were no coordination problems that often occur as the disease progresses. In addition, they observed an increase in beta-amyloids in the animals’ brains (especially in the hippocampus) but did not detect significant changes in tau levels.

Consumption of antioxidant compounds can help the body mitigate ROS, for example with the help of vitamins E and C. “This way, the mitochondria will be protected from ROS, which will preserve cognitive function,” Fukui said.

The scientists now plan to identify brain biomarkers for the early diagnosis of neurodegeneration, as well as to study compounds with high antioxidant activity that could be candidates for new anti-dementia drugs.

