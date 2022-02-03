The Scandinavian Diet Lowers Cholesterol and Glucose Without Weight Loss

A six-month experiment involving 200 people clearly showed that such a diet reduces the risks of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in people with a high predisposition, even if they are persistently overweight. The result is explained by the composition of dietary fats that make up the diet of the Scandinavian diet.

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen have found compelling evidence that the Scandinavian diet provides health benefits in the short term, even if a person does not lose weight on it. Today it is believed that a positive result is provided mainly by weight loss, but it is now clear that there are other mechanisms, according to the university’s website.

The six-month experiment involved 200 people with an elevated body mass index and risks of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Volunteers from the first group adhered to the Scandinavian diet throughout the entire period, and the participants of the second group followed their usual diet.

The Scandinavian diet includes the consumption of berries, vegetables, fruits, fish, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, vegetable oils. Low-fat dairy products and meat are consumed in limited quantities.

After six months, participants in the first group showed significant changes in performance: decreased levels of cholesterol, saturated and unsaturated fats, improved glucose regulation. To fully appreciate the benefits of a diet without weight loss, the researchers asked volunteers to eat more if they started to lose weight. Thus, it has been proven that even without weight loss, there are improvements in health status.

“The unique composition of fats in the Scandinavian diet may be a possible explanation for the diet’s significant health benefits,” the authors commented. “Among other things, reducing the number of processed foods and saturated animal fats also plays an important role.”

Previously, in an even shorter experiment, scientists have shown that dietary changes are as effective as statins in lowering cholesterol levels in humans.