The “sleep hormone” melatonin protects against radiation

Melatonin is a compound that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, specifically helping us fall asleep. However, it also has other valuable properties: in particular, it is a powerful antioxidant. In a new study, scientists from Pushchino, near Moscow, have shown that melatonin protects living tissues from damage caused by X-rays.

It’s no secret that radiation (more precisely, ionizing radiation) severely damages cells and their components. There are many mechanisms of this phenomenon: they are studied by specialists in the field of radiobiology or radiation biophysics.

One of the most important tasks for radiobiologists was the search for radioprotectors – substances that reduce the negative effects of radiation. Scientists also continue to search for so-called radiomitigator drugs – those that help the body avoid serious consequences and recover more fully if radiation damage does occur.

In a new study, scientists from the Institute of Theoretical and Experimental Biophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Pushchino) studied melatonin and found both valuable properties in it – both a radioprotector and a radiomitigator.

Melatonin is a compound that regulates human circadian rhythms. It is sometimes even referred to as the “sleep hormone” because it is specially produced in the brain before falling asleep, which is why melatonin preparations have become popular among people with insomnia.

Another valuable property of melatonin is its powerful antioxidant effect. In other words, it effectively neutralizes reactive oxygen species and free radicals – particles that can damage many components of cells. Reactive oxygen species are formed in excess in a number of diseases, and also, along with other factors, determine radiation damage.

In their experiments, the authors of a new article in the journal Antioxidants exposed mice to X-rays. Next, they assessed changes in two different animal tissues, the cerebral cortex, and the spleen. The fact is that these two types of cells are very different: the first divides extremely slowly, the second – very quickly. In addition, people who have been exposed to radiation tend to have problems either with the brain or with the blood formation that occurs in the spleen (and also in the red bone marrow).

Curiously, melatonin showed both radioprotective and radiomitigatory properties in both tissue types. This conclusion was made after evaluating a number of parameters that describe the strength of radiation damage: the amount of DNA damage in the cell nucleus and mitochondria, the concentration of hydrogen peroxide and energy storage molecules (ATP), the state of antioxidant systems, and so on.

The new result makes melatonin a promising prophylactic for people who are exposed to significant doses of radiation, whether they are patients undergoing radiation therapy, astronauts living in a stream of cosmic rays, or those who have been affected by man-made radiation.