The system monitors all objects around the car and warns the driver about them

The prototype system recognizes the type and direction of an object moving near the car and reproduces the corresponding sound from this side.

The developers note that the system monitors blind spots around the car and gives informative signals. It works on the basis of information from cameras and radars.

The system warns of all approaching and passing objects, such as cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. When a subject is close, the system emits an appropriate sound from the speaker closest to the subject, such as engine noise, a bicycle bell, or footsteps.

The system is designed to give sound from the side from which the object is located. So the driver can quickly orient himself in space and assess the situation on his own.

The developers conducted an experiment: volunteers in 74% of cases correctly determined the direction of the sound and the type of object.