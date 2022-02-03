The technology for “pumping out” carbon dioxide from the atmosphere has been successfully tested

The ocean is, perhaps, the main assistant of mankind in the fight against global warming. Every year it absorbs about 30% of carbon dioxide from all annual emissions. That is, if it were not for the ocean, the situation with the climate on the planet would be much worse now. But, unfortunately, it cannot endlessly fight CO2 emissions. The fact is that carbon dioxide dissolves in water and combines with calcium, as well as with other ions, as a result of which their reserves in water are depleted. This leads to a change in the acid-base balance in the water, which not only harms the marine ecosystem, but also slows down the “pumping” of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. At some point, the ocean may stop absorbing CO2 altogether. But scientists have found a way to fix this situation, and have even successfully tested the technology they developed in the field.

The ocean can absorb more carbon dioxide

Currently, various ways are being proposed to increase the efficiency of the ocean in terms of “pumping” CO2 from the atmosphere. One of them is to artificially increase the alkali content, as we have already talked about earlier. One of the most effective approaches is liming, that is, the addition of calcium hydroxide, or lime. As a result, the pH of the water will rise, and the ocean will be able to absorb more carbon dioxide.

Substances can be added to the ocean in the form of calcium bicarbonate or carbonate deposited in the shells of marine creatures. In fact, this technology involves the natural purification of the ocean from carbon dioxide, but more accelerated.

“We just speed up natural processes and make them happen not on geological timescales, but on human timescales,” says Harald Mumma, a graduate student at the University of Notre Dame, an environmental engineer.

Why Scientists Conduct Field Tests

Everything related to geoengineering, that is, the manipulation of environmental processes on a global scale, requires careful and lengthy research. As in medicine, scientists need to be guided by the main principle – do no harm. If any negative effect that is not foreseen in advance arises from certain actions, this can lead to an environmental catastrophe on a planetary scale.

Unfortunately, not all processes can be studied in the laboratory. In particular, the scientists say the lab cannot show how the alkali plume spreads through ocean waters, how the added particles accumulate, or how the chemicals generally affect marine life. Therefore, in order to find answers to these questions, scientists need to conduct experiments in the “field”, or natural conditions.

Scientists remove carbon dioxide from ocean water

The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) and other scientists chose Apalachicola Bay, which is located near Florida, as a place for the experiment. This place attracted the attention of the team for a reason. Previously, oysters were grown here on an industrial scale. The bay produced about 10% of all oysters grown in the USA. However, in recent years the industry has begun to decline.

Due to global warming, the water in the bay has warmed up, and the increase in carbon dioxide levels has also led to its strong acidification. The situation turned out to be so critical that in 2020 the state banned oyster mining here for the next five years. Soon, officials themselves turned to scientists with a proposal to try to reverse the processes that provoked global warming.

As a result, in May of this year, the researchers introduced 2,000 liters of sea water enriched with lime, alkaline powder and the main cement component derived from chalk or limestone. Previous studies have shown that these substances partially neutralize acidity and draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

As expected, the acid-base balance in the water began to recover, as recently reported by the authors of the work. This is the first field test to date of a technology known as ocean liming. The work dispels fears that such actions could harm the environment. So in the future we should expect more large-scale experiments.

Finally, we recall that there is another promising way to increase the efficiency of the ocean’s “negative emissions”, which was also proposed by the NASEM staff. This technology involves the artificial breeding of photosynthetic plankton.

To increase the amount of photosynthetic plankton in the water, scientists propose to fertilize the ocean. It is quite possible that the application of various measures will indeed achieve a positive result, and global warming will be stopped. Otherwise, the prospects for humanity are very sad.