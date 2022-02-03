December 27, 2022 7:09 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

The trick of these “glass frogs” that allows them to escape from predators

The trick of these "glass frogs" that allows them to escape from predators

In animals, transparency is a complex form of camouflage involving mechanisms that reduce the scattering and absorption of light throughout the body. However, in vertebrates, this approach is difficult, because their circulatory system is filled with red blood cells, which greatly attenuate light. Some frogs overcome this problem by hiding these cells in their liver, according to a study published in the journal Science.

If you’re not careful, you might miss the glass frog in the Costa Rica rainforest. As the name suggests, aside from the green back that blends in perfectly with the environment, this amphibian’s body is almost transparent, revealing only a few tiny organs that appear to be floating inside.

This level of transparency is quite common at great depths, but very rare in terrestrial animals, as their bodies are filled with substances that light cannot penetrate, many of which are essential for life.

For camouflage, these glass frogs (Hyalinobatrachium fleischmanni) have developed a trick that allows them to camouflage persistent colors when they are at their most vulnerable, especially blood. Like us, glass frogs depend on hemoglobin, a colored protein in red blood cells that supplies oxygen throughout the body. However, while observing them, researchers at Duke University in North Carolina noticed that their circulatory system seemed to disappear during sleep, making the frogs almost invisible.

The researchers suspected that the blood was drawn into various organs. To find out, they had to find a way to look inside the organs. The team ended up using photoacoustic microscopy instead of light. A technique was used in which a bright light was shone on the body of the frogs and sound waves were recorded that occur when light hits hemoglobin.

Comparing images of sleeping and anesthetized frogs, the researchers found a clear difference in signal. In particular, almost 90% of all hemoglobin in dormant samples came from the liver. This did not surprise the study authors: the liver, which filters the blood, is indeed a logical destination for red blood cells.

However, researchers do not yet know how these frogs can fit so many red blood cells into one organ without forming blood clots that can clog the circulatory system. Understanding this process could one day help prevent deadly blood clots from forming in humans.

The results also raised another intriguing question. With nearly 90% of the oxygen-carrying cells locked up in the liver, when these frogs sleep, how do they breathe?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Mitochondrial diseases

Mitochondrial diseases in the future will be cured simply by editing the genome

A study in mice has shown the potential for gene editing to combat mitochondrial diseases. Defective mitochondria are the “batteries” that power the cells of the human body. Often they are “defective” and do not work properly. This leads to severe and often fatal diseases. A new study by scientists from the University of Cambridge has shown that the mitochondrial genome can be modified. This will help to cope with incurable

February 14, 2022
Secrets of Titan: James Webb saw the atmosphere of Saturn's moon.

Secrets of Titan: James Webb saw the atmosphere of Saturn’s moon.

In 1655, the Dutch astronomer Christian Huygens discovered an unusual celestial body near Saturn – one of the 82 moons of the gas giant. Titan, the second largest satellite in the solar system, is second in size only to Jupiter’s moon Ganymede and, unlike other rocky worlds in our star system (with the exception of Earth), boasts an active fluid cycle. In this distant strange

December 18, 2022
Spaceplane Richard Branson

Resumed sales of seats on the spaceplane Richard Branson

Private space company Virgin Galactic plans to start selling spaceplane tickets to the general public again from today. Anyone who is able to pay $450,000 and is fit for health reasons will be able to fly to the edge of space. It remains to wait for your turn. Recall that in July last year, the founder of Virgin, British entrepreneur Richard Branson personally climbed 86 km on his

February 16, 2022
Breakthrough in Magnetic Fields: Is Fusion Power Coming Soon?

Breakthrough in Magnetic Fields: Is Fusion Power Coming Soon?

Recently, American researchers at the National Ignition Facility demonstrated that improvements in magnetic fields tripled the net energy yield in one of their fusion experiments. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) is the size of a sports stadium. The unique energy and power of NIF break new ground in science and lays the foundation for a clean and sustainable source of energy. NIF is the most

December 4, 2022
Scientists have created cube robots that can change shape in space

Scientists have created cube robots that can change shape in space

Scientists at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and the University of Calgary have developed a modular robot system that can take many forms. Electrovoxels have no motors or moving parts. Instead, they use electromagnets to move around each other. Each edge of the ElectroVoxel cube is an electromagnetic ferrite core wrapped in copper wire. The length of each side of the electroVoxel is about 60 millimeters. The

February 23, 2022
NASA announced new launch dates for the first mission to the Moon under the Artemis program

NASA announced new launch dates for the first mission to the Moon under the Artemis program

The launch of the Artemis 1 mission should be expected no earlier than May. Prior to this, April was called as a possible start date. The launch of the Orion spacecraft using the Space Launch System (SLS) super-heavy carrier will not take place in April. This was reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Thursday, February 24. This is far from the first postponement: earlier, April was

February 26, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022