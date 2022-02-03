The trick of these “glass frogs” that allows them to escape from predators

In animals, transparency is a complex form of camouflage involving mechanisms that reduce the scattering and absorption of light throughout the body. However, in vertebrates, this approach is difficult, because their circulatory system is filled with red blood cells, which greatly attenuate light. Some frogs overcome this problem by hiding these cells in their liver, according to a study published in the journal Science.

If you’re not careful, you might miss the glass frog in the Costa Rica rainforest. As the name suggests, aside from the green back that blends in perfectly with the environment, this amphibian’s body is almost transparent, revealing only a few tiny organs that appear to be floating inside.

This level of transparency is quite common at great depths, but very rare in terrestrial animals, as their bodies are filled with substances that light cannot penetrate, many of which are essential for life.

For camouflage, these glass frogs (Hyalinobatrachium fleischmanni) have developed a trick that allows them to camouflage persistent colors when they are at their most vulnerable, especially blood. Like us, glass frogs depend on hemoglobin, a colored protein in red blood cells that supplies oxygen throughout the body. However, while observing them, researchers at Duke University in North Carolina noticed that their circulatory system seemed to disappear during sleep, making the frogs almost invisible.

The researchers suspected that the blood was drawn into various organs. To find out, they had to find a way to look inside the organs. The team ended up using photoacoustic microscopy instead of light. A technique was used in which a bright light was shone on the body of the frogs and sound waves were recorded that occur when light hits hemoglobin.

Comparing images of sleeping and anesthetized frogs, the researchers found a clear difference in signal. In particular, almost 90% of all hemoglobin in dormant samples came from the liver. This did not surprise the study authors: the liver, which filters the blood, is indeed a logical destination for red blood cells.

However, researchers do not yet know how these frogs can fit so many red blood cells into one organ without forming blood clots that can clog the circulatory system. Understanding this process could one day help prevent deadly blood clots from forming in humans.

The results also raised another intriguing question. With nearly 90% of the oxygen-carrying cells locked up in the liver, when these frogs sleep, how do they breathe?