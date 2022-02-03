The US exchange regulator launched an investigation against the owner of the Binance crypto exchange

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into the US subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, as well as two trading companies associated with its founder. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing its own sources.

We are talking about Sigma Chain AG and Merit Peak Ltd., which trade cryptocurrency assets and act as market makers on Binance.US, the American branch of Binance. A market maker is a company that assumes the risks of storing and moving securities; in other words, it is a bidder with additional responsibilities, able to control the value of certain assets. According to information on the official website of Binance.US, the crypto exchange may involve affiliated market makers in trading, but the companies themselves are not named. According to documents from 2019, both companies are associated with the owner and head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, which was confirmed by the former heads of these companies.

Market makers are an important force in securities trading. They smooth out price fluctuations by buying and selling assets during times of market volatility. However, the SEC is sanctioning marketplaces that fail to report affiliates’ work on the platforms. In 2015, this practice resulted in a $20 million fine for the Investment Technology Group. In order to hold Binance liable, the SEC will have to prove that it has jurisdiction over the cryptocurrencies offered by the platform. The agency tends to view them as securities, and industry representatives strongly disagree with this. Binance even has its own BNB cryptocurrency, which was released in 2017. And the SEC, the WSJ clarifies, sometimes opens and closes investigations without bringing charges or imposing penalties as a result.

The agency already sent requests to Binance at the end of 2020. The commission was interested in the owners of the company, ways to earn money on the platform, disclosure of information for the clients of the site, as well as the degree of dependence of Binance.US on the global stock market. In August last year, the head of the SEC compared the cryptocurrency market with the “Wild West”, proposing to expand the agency’s powers to cryptocurrency platforms.