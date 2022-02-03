There are mathematical neurons in the brain: some are activated when adding, others when subtracting

There are neurons in the brain that fire during certain mathematical operations, researchers from the University of Tübingen and the University of Bonn said.

The results obtained show that some of the found neurons are activated during various mathematical operations.

Most elementary school children know that three apples plus two equal five apples. But what happens in the brain during such calculations has so far remained largely unknown.

The authors of the new work worked in the department of epileptology at the University Hospital of Bonn – its employees specialize in surgical interventions in the brain of people with epilepsy.

There are patients who have seizures in a specific area of ​​the brain. To precisely localize this area, doctors implant several electrodes in patients. This is done to pinpoint the origin of the spasm.

Five women and four men took part in the new work. They were implanted with electrodes in the temporal lobe of the brain to record the activity of nerve cells. Volunteers were asked to complete simple arithmetic tasks.

We found that during addition, some neutrons are fired, and during subtraction, others. It was not the case that some neurons only responded to the “+” sign and others only to the “-” sign. Even when we replaced the mathematical symbols with words, the effect remained the same.

Florian Mormann, Professor and Fellow at the Department of Epileptology at the University Hospital Bonn

This shows that the detected cells actually encode a mathematical instruction for action. Therefore, the activity of the brain can be used to determine what tasks the subject is currently solving: the researchers entered models of cell activity into a self-learning computer program.