There is a way to remotely activate brain cells. It will help treat epilepsy and stroke

Scientists at the University of California have developed a new technique that uses microscopic magnetic particles to remotely activate brain cells.

Their discovery could lead to the development of a new class of non-invasive treatments for neurological disorders, the scientists say.

The method was called “magneto-mechanical stimulation”. Using a magnetic device, touch-sensitive glial cells in the brain called astrocytes can be stimulated, the creators explain.

Microscopic magnetic particles, or micromagnets, need to be attached to astrocytes. They work like mechanical switches, turning cells on and off.

The ability to control brain astrocytes gives researchers a new tool to study the function of these cells. This is important for the development of new treatments for some common neurological disorders such as epilepsy and stroke.

Alexander Gurin, professor and co-author of the work

When the researchers were developing a new technique, they wanted to create a way to control brain cells: its feature would be non-invasive methods of influencing the organ.