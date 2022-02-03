There was a battery the size of a grain of salt. It can power devices for 10 hours

A research team led by the Chemnitz University of Technology has developed the smallest battery, which is about the size of a grain of salt.

According to the researchers, the new battery could be used, for example, to power small wearable sensors for ten hours, or submillimeter computers and chips.

The authors have taken an unusual and innovative approach to energy storage called the “Swiss roll”: the device looks like a cylindrical biscuit cake with a thick layer of jam inside. Only instead of the usual ingredients, the researchers applied current collectors and electrode strips made of polymer, metal, and dielectric materials to the surface of the stretched plate.

When some layers separate, the tension is released and the materials return to their original position: they twist around each other and become like a Swiss roll. The result is a self-winding cylindrical micro battery.

The area of ​​the device is less than 1 mm² in diameter. The minimum energy density is 100 microwatt hours per cm².

According to the developers, this approach is compatible with existing chip production technologies, and also allows you to create micro batteries with high performance.