There was a monitoring system for animals. It will reduce the negative impact of a person

The authors of the new work said that big data tracking technologies will help to learn the features of the interaction between wildlife and humans.

Professor Ran Nathan of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, along with students and colleagues from 12 countries, studied various technologies that are used to collect information about the movements of mammals, birds, fish, and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

Over the past decade, researchers have turned movement ecology—the field of study of the movement of organisms—into a data-rich discipline. Technological advances have helped scientists create efficient and automated surveillance systems for animals in the wild. Based on this, arrays of actual data can be generated.

The authors of the new work studied what technologies for observing wildlife are. Their difference is that they handle the trade-off between acquisition rate, spatial coverage, tracking duration, and animal size in different ways.

Among the eight major tracking technologies reviewed in the study, the authors singled out one called “reverse GPS” that generated big data about animal movements. Other tracking technologies, such as GPS devices, computer vision systems, and radar, can also generate big data, and the researchers recommended that all major tracking technologies be viewed as complementary rather than competing alternatives.

A new reverse GPS system called ATLAS was developed by Prof. Ran Nathan of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Prof. Sivan Toledo of Tel Aviv University.

This system helps build a vast database of wildlife movements: it tracks several dozen units simultaneously with great accuracy and updates the data every second. She does this for a month using small, inexpensive RFID tags attached to the animal.

The system has been installed in Israel, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and other countries around the world.