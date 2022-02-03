This water filter can remove 99.9% of microplastics in record time

For some time now, microplastic water pollution has been a real scourge. Recently, a new solution emerged in South Korea that could change everything. This is a water filter with exceptional performance.

There are an estimated 24,400 billion microplastics in the world’s oceans, weighing between 82,000 and 578,000 tons. These particles are also present in the air we breathe, on the sea floor, on mountain ranges and in places as far away as Antarctica. In early 2022, microplastics were even found in human lungs.

The oceans are the first victims of microplastics. Microplastics are formed mainly from plastic granules, particles from tire wear on asphalt and, above all, from the decomposition of plastic waste such as bottles, bags, etc. At the end of the chain, microplastics contaminate living organisms, including humans.

While various solutions are being sought, the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in South Korea recently unveiled its own. As reported in a press release from the institute on December 29, 2022, the study mentions a new concept for filtering microplastics, which could be a small revolution.

According to the researchers, the secret to their filter lies in the use of a special material: a covalent triazine backbone (CTF). It is a highly porous material capable of accumulating the particles it captures. CTF is already being used in water treatment to remove organic dyes from industrial water. South Korean scientists created CTF molecules and then oxidized them. According to the results obtained, the filter is able to trap up to 99.9% of microplastics in just ten seconds.

The researchers then went one step further and developed a polymer-based version of their prototype. It can absorb sunlight and convert energy into heat, which is then used to clean the air of volatile organic compounds (COV). The results show that 98% of COV can be removed with solar radiation.

According to the project leaders, the prototype combining two filters for microplastics and COV will undoubtedly become the most efficient water purification technology in the world.