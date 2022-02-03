Those who have had coronavirus become infected with it again much less often than those vaccinated. But they die more often.

The likely reason for this strange result of the new study was that it was conducted on American material. And there, the mRNA vaccine dominates, in which the terms of protection against infection are not particularly long.

The authors of a new work in the American Journal of Public Health took data from US public databases on 267,847 newly vaccinated and 267,847 newly ill Americans, equalizing both compared groups by sex, age, ethnicity and other characteristics. They then tracked how often they both got sick with Covid-19, were hospitalized with it, and died from all causes within six months after the immunizing event. In the vaccinated, the immunizing event was, respectively, the vaccination, and in the unvaccinated, but who had the coronavirus, the infection itself.

Importantly, the researchers focused on all-cause mortality, not just coronavirus. This approach has good reasons: in order to make a diagnosis of “death from Covid-19”, in the general case, it is necessary to have a positive lifetime test for this virus in the deceased. However, in practice, after the first day of illness in some patients, the virus “goes down”, that is, it affects the internal organs of a person, and is no longer present in the upper respiratory tract.

This means that a Covid-19 patient will eventually die from a virus infection, but the cause of death will be recorded in the documents, for example, a heart attack or stroke. In addition, after “omicron” in those who have already been ill for several months, the likelihood of thrombosis, often also leading to death, increases by 25 times (not percent). Naturally, such a death will not be recorded as coronavirus, although it will be caused by it. To take into account all these nuances, the authors of the work compared the overall, and not the official, covid mortality.

The results of the work were largely unexpected. For half a year of observations of half a million people among those who were ill, but not vaccinated, 2.9% fell ill again. But among the vaccinated cases it was 6.7%. It turns out that the immunity of the ill person protects against re-infection more than two times better than vaccination with drugs available in the United States.

But with hospitalizations and deaths, the picture is exactly the opposite. While 1.9% of those who recovered were hospitalized, only 1.2% were vaccinated. It turns out that the protection against hospitalization in the vaccinated turned out to be more than one and a half times better than in those who had been ill.

The number of deaths among those who were ill was 0.51%, and among those vaccinated – only 0.32%. Again, protection from death was one and a half times higher. Moreover, this cannot be attributed to a different initial level of health: the authors specially took into the study pairs of people with extremely close indicators both in background diseases and in other parameters important for survival.

In addition, the researchers inadvertently found that the unexpected group most likely to re-sick with Covid-19 is children. For six months, 8.1% of those vaccinated and 5.2% of those who recovered were re-infected, which is significantly more than in the population as a whole. 0.3% of vaccinated children and 0.6% of recovered children were hospitalized during the observation period. Since children rarely die from coronavirus, it was not possible to collect a statistically significant sample of their mortality (there were deaths, but not in the volumes necessary to obtain a reliable sample).

For adults aged 20-39 years, hospitalization for six months of research occurred in 2.1% of cases for recovered patients and in 1.2% of cases for those vaccinated. Died from all causes 0.08% of those who were ill, and 0.04% of those vaccinated. For people aged 60-79, hospitalizations were 3.3% among those who recovered and 2.2% among those vaccinated. Mortality – 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively. That is, among the elderly, those who had been ill died more than one and a half times more often than those vaccinated.

Significant limitations should be noted. It was based on American material. Meanwhile, in the United States, for marketing reasons, the most common vaccine is Pfizer’s mRNA preparation, and the most effective at the same time is Moderna’s mRNA preparation, which creates longer-lasting immunity. If the duration of antibody immunity from Moderna is comparable to that of Sputnik-V (up to six months), then Pfizer has it significantly lower. After four months, a typical vaccinated person’s antibody levels will be too low to protect against infection. And in the case of Omicron, the same situation will occur within 1-2 months after the second injection, while for Moderna or Sputnik-V these periods are noticeably longer.