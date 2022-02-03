April 26, 2022 8:05 am
Three lifestyle factors reduce cancer risk by 61%

All criteria relate to nutrition and exercise, which again proves that one of the main causes of death in the world can be defeated by simple habits. Most importantly, the effect has been proven among the elderly, who are particularly prone to developing cancer with aging.

The study involved 2157 men and women aged 70 years and older. The scientists sought to assess how dietary supplements and physical activity would affect cancer risk over a three-year period. For example, new therapies aim to block multiple tumor pathways by combining multiple agents. For this reason, researchers began to study the same concept, but in cancer prevention.

Observations showed that the combination of vitamin D, omega-3, and exercise reduced the overall risk of developing a tumor by 61%, writes EurekAlert.

And although each of these factors individually showed little effectiveness in cancer prevention, the greatest result was achieved with a combination of all three conditions, the authors emphasized. Volunteers took 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily, 1g of omega-3 three times a week, and did simple strength exercises that could be done at home.

It is known from previous studies that vitamin D inhibits the growth of cancer cells, omega-3 inhibits the transformation of normal cells into cancer cells, and exercise increases immunity and reduces inflammation in the body. Meanwhile, until now there were no reliable clinical studies proving their effectiveness in combination.

“This is the first placebo-controlled, randomized trial that shows the benefit of three factors for the prevention of invasive cancer in people over 70,” said co-author Heike Bischoff-Ferrari of the University Hospital Zurich.

Currently, in middle-aged and older people, prevention efforts are mostly limited to screenings, but a new strategy could significantly increase the effect. The scientists now plan to continue the study to confirm the benefits over a longer period.

Another study showed that physical activity before the illness is an excellent way to prevent cancer and complications: even with the appearance of a malignant tumor, the disease is less serious, and the prognosis is better.

