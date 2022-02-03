Ticks spread deadly neurological virus in US

The Ixodes scapularis tick, also known as the black-legged tick, is dangerous to humans. It can infect humans with a variant of the deadly Powassan virus.

The state of Pennsylvania, USA, recently recorded the highest concentration of ticks that carry a variant of the potentially deadly Powassan virus, the deer virus tick (DVT) virus. A rare pathogen causes neurological damage and can lead to death. The state fears that the Powassan virus, its variant, and other dangerous diseases carried by ticks will become more common in the future.

Powassan virus is transmitted to humans by the bites of infected female black-legged ticks ( Ixodes scapularis ). Between 2008 and 2017, most cases were diagnosed in and around the Great Lakes region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has already issued a warning about the dangerous situation in the state. During routine tick monitoring in the region, experts found specimens of adult ticks at Lawrence Township Recreation Park in Clearfield. The county had an “unusually high rate” of infection with the virus.

DTV was first discovered in the United States in the late 1990s. It is a close relative of the Powassan virus and both belong to the same species. Headache, fever, and vomiting are among the primary symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the most severe cases associated with neurological complications such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis. Approximately 1 in 10 neuroinvasive cases of Powassan virus infection are fatal, and about half of the survivors of these cases experience long-term neurological health effects.