April 11, 2022 8:56 am
“Transitional programming” rejuvenated human cells by 30 years

Scientists used the technology to create induced pluripotent stem cells, but modified it in such a way as to preserve the identity of the cells and at the same time rejuvenate them. As a result, it was possible to restore the almost “childish” functionality of cells and start a full-fledged regeneration process. Another feature of this technology promises to open fundamentally new horizons in aging therapy.

Japanese researcher Shinya Yamanaka received the Nobel Prize in 2012 for his work on the creation of induced pluripotent stem cells. In short, adult skin cells can be reverted to an immature state with the help of specific molecules, Yamanaka factors, to produce stem cells capable of developing into any type of cell in the body. His work has revolutionized modern medicine, but now British scientists from the Babraham Institute have offered “their reading” of the method to combat aging.

Today, the complete process of cell reprogramming takes approximately 50 days. Scientists reduced this period to 13 days and called the method “transitional programming of the maturation phase,”  reports  New Atlas.

The new approach allows the identity of the cells to be preserved so that, over time, newly young cells can again acquire their former profession. For example, to become skin cells again.

The advantage of the new approach is that stem cells need special conditions for development in the body, which are quite difficult to create. Now the cells simply go through the process of rejuvenation and return home to perform their former functions with renewed vigor.

“We have shown that cells can be rejuvenated without losing their functionality, and rejuvenation is aimed at restoring some of the functions of old cells,” commented Dilgil Gill, author of the work.

Using fibroblasts as an example, scientists have shown that cells can be made 30 years younger. In laboratory experiments, they have shown increased efficiency in wound healing and the production of more collagen.

The results obtained may open a new chapter in regenerative medicine. Scientists also noticed that the method has a rejuvenating effect on genes associated with the development of senile diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and cataracts. Their activity levels returned to a younger state, so in the future, there is hope to target these targets and rejuvenate the body even without reprogramming the cells.

The immune system plays an important role in healthy longevity. In another study, scientists have shown that reducing calories significantly rejuvenates it.

