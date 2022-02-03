TVs, AI, urine sensors. What is shown at the main technology exhibition CES 2023

The Consumer Electronics Show is the world’s largest technology trade show, taking place early in the year in Las Vegas. This year the event takes place from January 5 to 8, but all the main announcements have already taken place. The remaining days, in fact, are needed in order to wander around the pavilions and look at the new items with your own eyes. We will help you to visit CES 2023 virtually and tell you what interesting things are shown at the exhibition.

TVs

Traditionally, the world’s largest manufacturers announce updated TV lines in Las Vegas. This time, however, Sony stayed on the sidelines, but LG and Samsung (as well as smaller vendors) did their best.

LG surprised visitors with the world’s largest 97-inch OLED TV. I was surprised not so much by the size of the screen (the TV itself was introduced a year ago), but by the fact that the TV set was made wireless. That is, a 4K image is transmitted to it “over the air” without wires. To do this, the TV is equipped with a special separate transmitter in the form of a black cube with several HDMI connectors.

Any signal source connects to this cube, which sends the image to the TV wirelessly. The box can be located up to 10 meters from the TV receiver. 4K resolution at 120Hz is supported. The TV itself has only one wire – the power cable. They say the device will cost more than $25,000.

As for the more mundane models that most users buy, two innovations in the 2023 lineup are higher brightness thanks to Brightness Booster Max technology and sixth-generation processors that should work more efficiently with upscaling and HDR. True, the brightness was most noticeably raised in rather expensive models of the G3 series, which became brighter by 70%. There will be no noticeable changes in the “popular” C3 line, the peak brightness will remain the same.

Samsung has brought a line of MicroLED TVs with a diagonal of 50 to 140 inches. Older models boast a response time of 2 ns, as well as a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz.

A series of QD-OLED TVs has been supplemented with a 77-inch model. It supports a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and also has an increased peak brightness of up to 2000 nits.

Neo QLED TVs received thinner bezels and speakers capable of playing Dolby Atmos sound without a separate soundbar. Models in this series have matrices with a resolution of 8K and 4K and a maximum peak brightness of up to 4000 nits. Neo QLED TVs can work as a smart home center thanks to built-in Zigbee and Matter modules. They can also automatically add HDR effects to a standard image.

Samsung paid a lot of attention to software innovations. So, in Tizen OS there will be an improved picture mode for people with low vision, an application for telemedicine, Chat Together messenger. The Health Monitor function looks interesting. It allows you to get data on the pulse, oxygen saturation, stress index and respiratory rate without getting up from the couch. All this is measured using photoplethysmography and computer vision technology.

Other interesting new products include Hisense and Displace TV models. The first introduced an 85-inch TV with the new ULED X technology. This is not a separate technology like OLED, but in fact an ordinary LED backlit with 20 thousand mini-LEDs and five thousand local dimming zones. All this leads to an increase in brightness, contrast and improved color reproduction under certain conditions.

Startup Displace TV followed the path of LG and also showed a TV without wires, but with suction cups. This time, even without a power cable, the device runs on a removable, hot-swappable battery. There is no remote control, and control is done using hand gestures or through an application on a smartphone. For a 55-inch OLED TV, they ask for $3,000.

Processors

Intel introduced the 13th generation Core processors, with the main focus on mobile chips. So, the Core i9-13980HX was even called the most powerful mobile processor in the world. It is not surprising, because he received 24 cores – 8 productive and 16 energy efficient. The clock frequency in turbo mode reaches 5.6 GHz, and TDP is 157 watts.

The H, P and U processor lines were also updated. They have “only” 5 to 14 cores, but the power consumption is noticeably more modest. N-series chips are intended for budget laptops. They do not have high-performance cores, but from 4 to 8 energy efficient ones. These chips are intended to replace the Pentium/Celeron lines and are aimed at the educational segment of laptops.

Desktop processors have also been updated, among which there is also a Core i9 with 24 cores and a price of $550. Compared to the 12th generation chips, single-threaded performance increased by up to 11%, and multi-threaded by up to 34%.

AMD is not far behind and also pleased fans with an update of mobile and desktop chips. The main competitor for the Core i9-13980HX here is the Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 cores and 32 threads. At first glance, there are fewer cores than the Intel chip, which means that the new product from AMD is less productive. In fact, everything is more complicated, because if the Core i9-13980HX received only 8 productive cores, then the Ryzen 9 7945HX has productive ones – all 16 cores. In fact, two full-fledged eight-core chips were stuffed here. AMD claims that the performance of the new product has increased by 78% compared to its predecessor Ryzen 6900HX.

However, even more modest chips promise to be interesting. So, AMD claims that the 8-core Ryzen 9 7940HS in multiprocessor “workloads” is 34% faster than the Apple M1 Pro. At the same time, autonomy is high. The 7940HS laptop is said to be able to play video for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Top desktop processors received V-Cache caching technology. In processor-intensive games at 1080p resolution, they promise a performance increase of 15-25%. File compression is up to 52% faster.

Notebooks

Following the announcements of processors, more or less major laptop manufacturers reported on the imminent release of models with new products from Intel and AMD. But besides the simple chip upgrade, there were several other notable innovations.

ASUS, for example, brought the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D and Studiobook 16 laptops to CES 2023. Both are equipped with an OLED display that can display a 3D image without the need to wear special glasses. There are sensors that track the movements of the user’s head and pupils, adjusting the stereoscopic image accordingly.

The company also showed the ROG Strix G 18 and ROG Strix Scar 18 gaming models with 18-inch monitors and a refresh rate of 165 Hz or 240 Hz. Too bad the prices haven’t been announced yet.

It seems that 18-inch screens have become the main trend in new gaming laptops. The same was presented, for example, by Acer – Predator Helios. There is not only a diagonal of 18 inches, but also a mini-LED backlight with a thousand zones of local dimming and a frequency of 250 Hz. The price is about $3 thousand.

LG chose to bet not on gaming capabilities, but on style. 14- and 16-inch Gram Style laptops received OLED displays with a resolution of 2880 × 1800 and 3200 × 2000 pixels, respectively. But the main thing is the glass cover of the case and the hidden touchpad with LED backlight, which starts to light up only when you touch it.

Health

As always, a lot of technological innovations are somehow connected with human health. Valencell, for example, showed a blood pressure monitor that does not need a cuff. The device is attached to the user’s finger like a pulse oximeter. Blood pressure is read in less than a minute, no pre-calibrations are needed. The start of sales is expected at the end of 2023 at a price of about $100.

Japanese robotics company Yukai Engineering has announced the Fufuly pillow. It rhythmically pulsates in time with the user’s breath. “Just turn on the pillow and hug her. That’s all you need,” say the Japanese. Fufuly should help to calm down and feel cozy.

Withings introduced the U-Scan sensor, which attaches to the toilet and analyzes urine values every time the user goes to the toilet. The level of ketone bodies, vitamin C and pH is monitored. A more advanced version of the device will be able to tell the date of ovulation.

Acer brought the eKinekt BD 3 computer desk. Its peculiarity is that it can not only work on a computer, but also work on an exercise bike and generate electricity to power gadgets at the same time. The price is $1000.

What else?

At CES 2023, a huge number of household devices are shown, little things like chargers, gaming gizmos and prototypes, which, if they appear on sale, are unlikely to be this year. So, Samsung has a Flex Hybrid display, which bends on one side, and on the other, it can be moved apart, further increasing the diagonal. The “unbent” display has a diagonal of 10.5 inches, and if it is also pushed apart, we get all 12.4 inches.

Sony showed off Project Leonardo, a new controller for the PlayStation 5. It’s not ready for commercial production yet, but the concept is interesting. The point is that the user can fully customize the controller for themselves: reassign button actions, record profiles, and even change the location of the joystick.

Refrigerator LG MoodUp is aimed at home party-goers. Its decoration uses LED panels that can display about 190,000 color combinations. Plus a built-in Bluetooth speaker, under which these panels can pulse. The upper right door can become transparent so that you can look at what is inside the refrigerator.

Flex Touch Pro is a smart lock with a built-in fingerprint scanner. The peculiarity of the device is that it is not a full-fledged lock, but a kind of addition to any ordinary door lock.

The smart stroller Ella from the Canadian startup Glüxkind can not only move independently, leaving the hands of mom or dad free, but also recognize obstacles on the sidewalk. With sounds and flashing LEDs on the handle, the stroller will warn parents of the potential danger of collision with cyclists or passers-by.

The Samsung Bespoke Home oven is equipped with sensors, a camera and artificial intelligence that is able to recognize more than 80 dishes and optimize the settings of the device for their preparation. In addition, the oven will notify you that the food is burning. And if you don’t know what to cook, the device will definitely advise something.