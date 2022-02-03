UC Berkeley loses rights to CRISPR technology

10 years ago, CRISPR, a breakthrough gene-editing technology, was discovered in the United States, which makes it possible to remove and replace defective sections of the plant and animal DNA. The lawsuit over the rights to this technique lasts the same amount. The regulator’s decision put an end to a temporary situation where both parties could equally dispose of the technology. The winner was the team of scientists who received the patent earlier.

UC Berkeley researchers Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier discovered CRISPR genetic editing technology in 2012. At the same time, they filed a patent application in which they described the principle of operation of “molecular scissors”. However, while the patent office was considering it, another group of scientists – biochemists at the Broad Institute led by Feng Zhang – learned how to apply the technology to edit the cells of eukaryotes – more complex living organisms. And although Doudna and Charpentier were formally the first, their application was approved only in 2018, and the discovery of researchers from the Brod Institute was approved in 2017.

Litigation followed, the case reached the Court of Appeal, which did not take sides in this dispute. He refused to acknowledge the fact of patent infringement and allowed each group of scientists to dispose of their technologies. Doudna and Charpentier did not like this outcome, and they were going to fight on.

Earlier this week, the US Patent and Trademark Office ruled in favor of Feng’s team that MIT and the Broad Institute would hold the rights to the CRISPR gene-editing technology, as they were the first to receive the patent.

“The decision once again confirmed that the patent was granted to the Broad Institute without infringement,” the Institute said in a statement. “Broad’s hope is that all institutions should work together to ensure broad, open access to this revolutionary technology.”

However, the verdict is likely to make it difficult for some biotech companies developing new CRISPR-based therapies, writes Verge. Among them are Caribou Biosciences (founded, among others, by Dudna) and Intellia Therapeutics, which received a license from the University of California at Berkeley. The losing party intends to challenge the decision of the patent office.

Recently, scientists have shown, using the example of zebrafish, that gene editing can lead to unintended mutations in the DNA of future generations. According to the authors, the results can also be interpreted for humans, so one should be especially careful when using CRISPR/Cas9 in clinical practice.